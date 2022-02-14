“I have a serious health problem”

For Paola Barale the lights of the show never went out. Of course, for some time now the woman has decided to temporarily unplug from the world of television, the same world that has given her great fame and enormous professional satisfaction, to devote herself exclusively to theater. But it certainly cannot be said that La Barale was not a winning race towards great success. This is also demonstrated by the fact of having seen the showgirl as the undisputed protagonist of a cult program such as Happy Sundaywhere the woman, who appeared in the world of entertainment as a double of Madonna, got to know what her husband would later be, or the former dancer Gianni Sperti. The story between Paola Barale and the well-known historical face of Men and Womenand it’s been over for a long time now, and yet it’s still talked about today.

If for a period of time, however, it seemed to most that their relationship had ended badly, in the end it seems that for both Paola and Gianni it is all a thing of the past by now. La Barale then rebuilt her life alongside Raz Degan, and this couple made all their fans sigh until irreparable separation came for them too. So far we don’t know if there is another man in Barale’s life, but the woman has never hidden that she can go on alone, until she finds a man who can surprise her. In the meantime, she continues straight and with her head held high, even alone, launching herself into countless works in the field of entertainment, alternating between theater and television. Yet, it must be admitted that even a woman like Paola Barale has never had an easy life. She is not without problems in her life either.

In addition to her love affairs that have never enjoyed a great longevity over time, the beautiful Paola also had to struggle with health problems. And it was she herself who talked about it over the years, explaining in detail the problem she is struggling against during a live recorded on Instagram with Dr. D’Antonio, some time ago. Barale’s health problem is serious, but luckily, with the right precautions, it might not be serious for the showgirl’s life. What Paola suffers from is a series of allergies that compromise her daily life with annoying and sometimes disabling symptoms that occur throughout the year. “I suffer from a lot of allergies. The eyes and the eye contour are very affected. Even now I always have red eyes “, the woman confessed on social media. In short, spring is upon us and it is possible that this time too Barale will have to face this period with a spirit that is not exactly serene, unfortunately.