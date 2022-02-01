“I have a talent for comedy. But now sorry if I take off a few pebbles … »- Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli

The actress returns with “Three Sisters” and “Once upon a time there was crime”. «I would like Italian films to be freer. A director, after choosing me, learned that I was pregnant and rejected me because there was a sex scene. But imagine, it was a fim for TV … “

Giulia Bevilacqua, 43 years old (in May) but not too much. Both in the youthful aspect and in the elegantly “light” way in which the profession of actress lives: “Never take yourself too seriously”. But there are some things that he doesn’t share about cinema, and he takes off a few pebbles. He has done many TV series (“Police District”, “Don Matteo”, Cops»…), At the cinema it is seen a little less but Enrico Vanzina’s« Tre sorelle »has just been released on Prime Video and Once Upon a Time in Crime» by Massimiliano Bruno in mid-March. She is back on track after two recent maternities.

Comedy mon amour?



«My propensity is that. But the comedy, with some exceptions, is entrusted to men. I feel the need to make a full character, be it comic or dramatic, out of the comfort zone. At the top of the list I put Virzì and Garrone ».

What is it like to become mothers in adulthood?



“Vittoria is three years old and that’s what we called her (her husband is Nicola New Year, head of the press office at Tim, ed) because we wanted it a lot but it didn’t arrive immediately, then Edoardo arrived and since he was born a year and a half ago, I haven’t slept. The only negative aspect is fatigue ».

She posted photos of her children on Instagram.



“Those were funny moments, there was no ostentation or tenderness. This was also the case when a magazine published pictures of me with a baby bump. They were born as private images, I liked staring at that moment ».

Is the pregnant actress discriminated against?



“I missed two TV projects, a long series, one would have seen my stomach and that’s okay, but the other one … The director, after choosing me, learned that I was pregnant and invented the excuse that there was a sex scene. On TV, let alone … Beyond the moralism that pregnant women do not make love. I’m not ashamed to show myself naked. The producer Federica Lucisano told me that when the same thing happened to her with Anna Foglietta, she replied to the insurer who proposed to take on another actress: thank you, I’ll take another insurer ».

The rivalry between actresses?



«The competition is healthy, I’m not envious. At the auditions they call me and Claudia Pandolfi for the same roles. We love each other and we always say: better you than another. Claudia is more confident than me, she is not afraid of the judgment of others. I question myself every time ».

You co-founded Unita.



«The association that protects the dignity of the actors. We are making conquests precisely for women on maternity leave, as well as for the fairness of wages. I would like Italian films not to renounce being politically incorrect, to be freer, with fewer moral judgments ».

Seems out of the box.



“My parents are architects, they tell me I’m bourgeois as if it were a defect. I live in Prati and I am proud of the life and values ​​received, I had the opportunity to get in touch with beauty and culture. I don’t know if this is bourgeois ».

She is beautiful…



“But I’m not flashy. A director told me: you are too beautiful. I ate it, but what does it mean? ».

She is (for now) the first actress of the second row …



“That’s exactly how it is. I mirror myself in the film “Love does not go on vacation” with Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz. It is as if you are the best friend of the protagonist. But I’d be ready to go to the front row, in fact I expect it! ».