I have a title that you will never win”

Lionel Messi has won everything at FC Barcelona! In this club, the Pulga is considered the best player in history. During his very long career at Barça, the Parisian number 30 had several football stars as teammates, one of them is Ivan Rakitic.

In an interview with La Liga TV, the Croatian midfielder admitted that the Argentine is the best player in history. The Andalusian took the opportunity to slip a spade to the sevenfold Golden Ball. He boasted of winning the UEFA Europa League in his first season as a Sevilla player. A trophy Messi may never win.

“Once I said to Leo (Messi): ‘You know you’re the best, you’ve won everything. But I have a title that you will never have: you will never win the Europa League. Because he does not play it! said Ivan Rakitic.

A few months ago, in the program El Partidazo on the COPE channel, the Croatian player had already told his memories with the sevenfold Ballon d’Or “At the end of the day, I think everyone has to tell their own story. I still remember the early days, he was one of the first to approach me, to offer his help. The truth is that, personally, I always got along perfectly with him and I have a lot of respect for him. I can’t say we were the best of friends. It’s normal, it’s a very big dressing room and you can’t get along with everyone like that. But my respect for him and I’m sure his respect for me have always been shared, and we understood each other perfectly.”

