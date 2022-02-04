“I have a very direct relationship with Lotito. Unhappy? I don’t fall into the traps”

On the eve of the return to the field of Lazio against Fiorentina for Maurizio Sarri it is still time to talk about the market. Or rather, to answer the questions on the market that are asked at the conference and to stave off the controversy. Even with fairly strong tones: “IThe market has ended, stop“said the Lazio coach.” It is useless to talk about it. Any kind of speech can backfire on the team. So there is nothing more to say, we have to do better with these players. I don’t have to give the players alibis. “Equally laconic when the questions focus on his relationship with President Lotito:” We spoke two or three days ago. It’s a very direct relationship. The rest week coincided with the market, there was no mention of my renewal. I tell him what I think and he does the same to me. What if I’m not dissatisfied? I don’t fall into the traps, I’m 63 years old“.