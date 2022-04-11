I have already answered if Neymar or Messi can affect my decision: Mbappé

Midtime Editorial

It is clear to you! Kylian Mbappeidol of PSG and the Ligue 1seems to have indicated that will not answer any more questions about your professional future. He likewise commented that “has already answered” To the question about himself his companions Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi could influence your decision to stay in the club or leave it.

Will Kylian Mbappé leave PSG?

The French star declared before Canal Plus of France after being one of the great protagonists of his team’s victory over Clermontwhat already answered this question many times. Being somewhat severe about being questioned.

“I have already answered the question about whether or not Neymar or Messi can influence my decision. They have been here since July. I have already seen them many times. I already answered that”, declared Kylian Mbappe for Canal Plus. The three cracks of PSG They had a brilliant performance in the Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick versus Clermontsame as his friend replied, Neymar Jr. For its part, Leo Messi continues in the race to become the top assister of the Ligue 1 with an assist to the Brazilian and two to the French.

The World Champion outline your supposed departure to him real Madrid, with one of his best seasons with the Parisian team. Despite having been eliminated in the UEFA Champions League and the French Cup. Mbappe remains as the Top scorer (20) and assists (14) in Ligue 1.

