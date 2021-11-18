I have already talked about it, he has citizenship ”- SOS Fanta

A surprise temptation, news that for now is just an idea but could become reality. Joao Pedro in the Italian national team is the proposal advanced by the ds of Cagliari Stefano Capozucca. The attacker, who has an Italian wife, already has citizenship and the proposal to the ‘upper floors’ has already been advanced. Joao but not only, these are the words of the Cagliari ds a Radiolina.

JOAO PEDRO – “I was talking to Joao Pedro today and I said to him: ‘Your goal is to save Cagliari, go to the national team and play the World Cup’. Maybe with Italy, since he has Italian citizenship. There are no strikers in the national team, I don’t understand why he can’t be taken into consideration. This is a gem that I give you a preview. I have also talked about it with important people, look at that Joao Pedro is Italian ”.

RECOVERY – “The break was certainly useful, not so much because we have 8 national teams and Mazzarri did not have the full staff. We have recovered Ceppitelli and Dalbert even if not to the maximum, Keita is also recovered ”.

MAZZARRI – “Mazzarri is a certainty, I often see the president and we are reasoning. I hear strange rumors of a sale, Giulini wants to save himself at all costs and he is suffering. Relegation is never positive, it is an economic collapse. Unlike other companies, we are economically sound. Giulini believes in Mazzarri, I also believe in it as I am the sporting director and I live next to the coach seeing the work on and off the pitch, I judge him for what he does during the week and not just on Sunday; Mazzarri is also suffering, he hasn’t seen me in a situation like this “.

NANDEZ – “In the case of Nandez there is a very active prosecutor. In the newspapers there is talk of negotiations that in reality do not take place. Nahitan is an important player, he is not making it 100% because he had some physical problems. When we bought it, an important investment was made and I don’t see why we should give it away to a top-tier company on loan at a negligible amount. Godin? There is always very little about the truth, situations can materialize with real requests.

MARKET – “It will be an interesting market, Mazzarri has clear ideas that are in tune with us. He wants players who want to fight, we want salvation. The retirement is not a spite to keep them away from their families, it penalizes more those around like the warehouse workers who earn much less than the players. On the 21st we will play in Turin against Juve and I would like to have the points we set out to have ”.

