“I have an agreement for 15 years, renewable for another 10, signed by Diego! I signed a contract with Napoli for the shirt, on the words of Diego jr …”

At Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, during Radio Goal, he spoke Stefano Ceci, friend and manager of Diego Armando Maradona, making some statements.

“Maradona jersey? I have all the rights, I have a fifteen-year contract renewable for another ten, signed by Diego complete with lawyers, a notary and an annotation from the embassies. I signed a contract with Napoli to put Diego’s image on the blue shirt: the contract states that 50% went to Diego and post-mortem to the heirs, and I’ve already been doing it for months with backward contracts.

A quarterly report is made to Dr. Baglietto, if I sign a contract I add it and I pay 50% to the heirs: at the moment there are five, with three others waiting to be recognized and the court of La Plata has blocked the sums that will go into the accounts currents of Maradona’s heirs.

If I sign a one million contract, half goes to me and half goes to the heirs: if Diego jr says that the contract with Napoli is null he cannot say it and I cannot say it, if one day Ceci’s contract is not valid or it is, it is recognized in front of a judge. Needless to say or do, time and the law will prove the validity of the document right: in the meantime I continue to make contracts, I can do it and no court has notified me of something.

Statue of Maradona on November 28 before Napoli-Lazio? I confirm, it will be inside the Maradona stadium: on the occasion of the match, before the match, there will be this homage that I pay to the city and to the Neapolitans. Diego will forever belong to the Neapolitans, he asked me to give the Neapolitans a gift and I do it by the will of Diego. The statue will go around the athletics track and will find its place inside the stadium in the dressing room, where the teams will meet with the referee trio. It will have Diego’s original measurements, in 3D I have taken Maradona’s hands and feet.

Will Diego junior be invited? I have already done so with an email sent to Commissioner Baglietto, inviting not only Diego junior but also the other four current heirs of Maradona. And if you want, Commissioner Baglietto too.

Diego junior and lawsuits in Argentina against me and against Morla? I have already expressed myself, a judge will express himself on the validity of the contracts. Mr. Morla is part of the contract, but Ceci is one person and Morla is another and they both make contracts. Diego signed a warrant for both of them.

I had heard Diego twenty days before he was hospitalized, we had heard on his birthday. Diego was tired, I felt him so psychologically and physically undermined. We knew his problems, but Diego was tired in recent times: he felt alone, he also died of sadness. He gave up, he got tired. Only I know what I shared with him, the thought of his last years saddens me: he was a lonely person, even when I met him in 2000. Diego was weak because he was alone, the man Diego and not Maradona.

In recent years he has tried to ensure that his children are around him, he wanted to reunite them for his birthday and he has not succeeded: it is sad to talk about Diego, for those who have only known Maradona. We try to remember the player he was, and we hope to pay homage to him with a statue that will make him Neapolitan forever.

The Netflix series? I didn’t like the boy figure, you can be a good actor but he doesn’t really convey what Diego was as a young man.

Did Diego ever tell me about Insigne and his future in Naples? He had identified him as the new blue captain, and he proved his worth. Why give him ten when he was already paying on twenty-four? Diego said it was such a heavy shirt that it blocked your legs, like an iron armor. On the statue there will be an inscription: ‘Also I am Neapolitan’. On themed days, the statue will be placed in places other than the Maradona stadium “