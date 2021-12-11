“I have an idea but I have to keep it to myself”

While Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to arrive at the cinema with his great load of expectations, Tom Holland is already thinking about the future and what could be the plot of the fourth chapter of his superhero.

After appearing in three Marvel Studios films and three Spider-Man films for Sony, the final chapter of the Homecoming trilogy terminates Holland’s contractual obligations. Producer Amy Pascal recently confirmed a second Spider-Man trilogy with Holland returning to the role, though insiders say that there is still no official agreement between the parties.

“You know, there’s a future for Spider-Man, if I’m part of it I don’t know”, Holland said when interviewed by Fandom. “It’s been an incredible journey so far and if it’s time for me to hang up my cloak and let the role for the next person to play it, I’ll do it with pride. knowing I got everything I wanted in this world. And when I say this world I mean the MCU. So yeah, I feel pretty good about Spider-Man’s future, and I’m happy to let someone else wear the suit, but I’d also like to put on my costume again. “



When asked if he has thought about what might happen to his Peter Parker in the future, Holland said: “There is an idea I have, which I presented to the studio but revealing that idea to you would ruin No Way Home so I’ll have to keep it to myself. “

After defeating the Vulture (Michael Keaton) in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and teaming up with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who could be the next hero or villain to step into the MCU’s Spider-Man corner? “I think there are some interesting villains, MadameWeb could be something really interesting and we could do it our way.”Holland said. For the next villain, Holland also named Spider-Man and Daredevil’s common enemy: Kingpin: “I would really like confront Wilson Fisk“he said, and we’re sure the fans would love it too.

Check out the opening scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home which hits theaters on December 15th.