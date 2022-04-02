“I have as much money as Espanyol’s budget”

Gerard Piqué has granted an interview to youtuber Jordi Wild, in which he has given hitherto unknown details of his life in Zaragoza, after returning from Manchester United. In addition, he has talked about the National Team and if he is compatible with being an independentista. For him yes, but it does not reveal his vote. He also criticizes Bartomeu and talks about his sensation in Cornellà.

Bartomeu: “He is a person who does not know how to say no or deal with problems. In recent times, we never saw him around the sports city. I got angry with him because he lied to my face with Barçagate. The club contracted some services for criticize players and told Messi and me that he didn’t know anything. Then I found out that he did know. That he lied to me about such a serious incident… And I came out like an idiot to defend him”.

Selection: “I think being independent and playing for Spain is compatible. There are players who nationalize to play for Spain and don’t feel it. What is feeling the colors? I’m not going to say if I’m independent or not. The vote is secret and everyone has to keep it private.”

The fans and Spain: “What does a fan prefer: a player who plays like hell and the country beats him or one who is the one who loves his country the most and then performs poorly? When we won the World Cup they started to see if we felt the country ?”.

The whistles to the Selection: “I suffered for the team because they didn’t deserve this. Personally, I would say that I played better and motivated me. I’ve experienced it since I was little. More than bothering me, it motivated me”.

Cornella: “I’ve had as much money as Espanyol’s budget for a long time. In fact, I like going to Cornellá more than the Bernabéu. I was happy when they went up to Primera because I played there again. I like to go, get on the pitch and they whistle at me. Make you laugh and get even more pissed off. I would say that’s better than sex. I enjoy it more than against Madrid, who are gentlemen and well-wishers”.

Passion for soccer: “As a sport, I liked it more when I was little than now. Before, I lived it with more passion. Now you have a lot on offer and football competes against many things.”

Andorra and the party: “I tell the players that they have to party. People who never party hide something. The children and the family have given me five more years of career, now I am calmer”.

Zaragoza: “I came from Manchester, after having a bad time for two years. I arrived in Spain. Zaragoza is about two hours and twenty minutes away by car and I know the route by heart. All my friends lived there and we hadn’t seen each other for two years. They were there to the side, putting a little on the accelerator. We better not talk about the DGT (laughs). There were weeks that I slept during the day, at night I went to Barcelona, ​​went out to party, came back without sleeping, trained and slept in the afternoon. people who know me say that Piqué’s flower. I always have that luck”.

Accident: “Once I left a sinister car at the Dalt roundabout, I tried to trick a policeman and told him that a Seat had passed me, but he realized that I had fallen asleep.”