“I have dedicated my life to cinema, I deserve another Oscar” – Corriere.it

from Stefania Ulivi

The actress running for nominations for the next awards: “I won it twenty years ago, after the Golden Globe I hope for an encore”

“Twenty years have passed. Of course, I’d like to win, I’m already happy that it’s being talked about, it hasn’t happened for years ». Four Oscar nominations, one win, The Hours by Stephen Daldry, in the challenging role of Virginia Woolf. It was 2003. But this year Nicole Kidman is hoping for an encore for a role that she, like that of the great writer, has accepted reluctantly, for fear of not making it. Lucille Ball’s in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos opposite Javier Bardem, for which she won the Golden Globe. On the phone of her from her Australian home, Kidman does not pretend that she does not care: “I have dedicated my life to cinema, to acting, to travel the world in search of stories to tell, to support directors . It’s my passion, I’ve been very lucky to do it for so long. ” Forty years. She started very young, she has about ninety films on her curriculum, in addition to TV and production. “With Aaron and Javier, we said to each other, ‘We’ve come this far, and we’re going to jump off the roof together.’ We’ll see how it goes ».

She seems to have had a lot of fun in the brilliant scenes, like the one where she crushes grapes. More comedies on the horizon?

“I’d be happy. I am now in Australia taking care of my mother, who is not very well. I am with my husband, my daughters, I am not working now, I live my normal life. But I’d love to do something fun, it’s liberating. When I saw the film with the audience and heard them laugh, it was the best feeling I could have. It’s something I didn’t know very well, I do dramatic roles more often. With the pandemic it is even more important. And our film goes in depth, it talks about resilience, inspiration, the ability to manage failure and get up again, to give birth to success from every failure ».

Lucille Ball was an actress, she founded her own production company, Desilu, sought the balance between work and family, had a musician husband. Does that sound familiar to you?

“I was surprised to find so many things in common with her, in which I could identify myself between private life and career. She was a pioneer, there weren’t many comedians, let alone comedians. She wanted to create a production company, but there was no one to be inspired by, no one she had done before. And then her relationship with her marriage, with Desi, a really great love story, from a creative and romantic point of view. They had problems, like many others, and it didn’t work out in the end, but it’s what I would call a successful marriage because of what they created, their art and their children. “

He started acting at 14, and has stood up to the toughest directors in the world, starting with Stanley Kubrick. Didn’t she want to put herself in their place?

“I’ve seen the greatest at work, I’ve known their obsession, their energy, I know what it means to be a director. I have two daughters that I’m growing up, my husband, my acting and producing career, and I think I don’t have that thing there. I don’t have the eye, it’s just not my passion. I try to pay attention to how I spend my time, it’s really precious. I do my part best, to act ».

In 2002 he founded his own production company, did you expect that TV would give great satisfaction with series like “Big Little Lies” or “The Undoing”? Now you have «Roar» and «Expats» in the pipeline …

“Honestly no, it was a surprise to see how strong TV has become, how it manages to intercept different audiences all over the world. When you manage to keep the level of cinema, it is a great opportunity for directors, actors and writers. And I am very proud that we were able to get people to work during the pandemic, even if it is very stressful. We have found a way to tell stories, against all odds. The films, the shows have restarted, perhaps in different ways, but they are still there. I find it really very touching, because the stories and the art will never be stopped. I am happy to be part of it ».

He often talks about friendship and sisterhood. You have been connected with Jane Campion for decades.

«It always seems to me. She knows many things, she is a wise friend. She is very curious, we both love Italy, we spent a lot of time there, it is so beautiful just to walk in Rome. We share ideas, art, philosophy, Elena Ferrante made me discover we have a really deep friendship, that’s what matters. I really feel like thank you. This is the real beauty of our work. It is not just for a film, but a journey together for a lifetime ».

Love Italy, he says. And the cinema?

“Also. I would very much like to work with one of your directors. Luca, Paolo (Guadagnino, Sorrentino, ed), I’m here “.