“I have depression, don’t vaccinate me.” The doctor from Ancona denied her the exemption and the patient’s doctor covered her with insults

Deny the vaccination exemption to the lady suffering from depression. Doctor of the center Paolinelli (Ancona) insulted by the patient’s doctor. Big words flew yesterday morning athub alla Baraccola, when the intern was forced to deny the vaccination exemption to a middle-aged woman who arrived at the vaccination center with a diagnosis certificate for psychiatric pathologies.

Depression and vaccine, the story in Ancona

It all started on Thursday afternoon when an Ancona woman in her 60s went to the center of via Schiavoni convinced that she would receive the exemption from the administration of the anticovid vaccine.

The certificates

At the time of the interview with the doctor, the lady extracted two documents from the bag: a certificate signed and stamped by doctor Pasquale Mario Bacco in which the contraindication to vaccine prophylaxis was highlighted, and another from a psychiatrist who reported the type of pathology. It would seem, however, that among the four conditions necessary for the release of the exemption, as provided for by the ministerial decree, there are no disorders inherent to depression. “So I was unable to follow up on the lady’s request,” explains Dr. Carlotta Maria Peroni, a nutrition specialist at the Regional Hospital of Torrette and currently engaged in the vaccination campaign at Paolinelli.

The tension

At the woman’s insistence, the doctor responded by keeping her calm. So she preferred to contact the doctor who had issued her the certification by phone. “I found 68 calls on my cell phone – says Dr. Pasquale Mario Bacco, a medical examiner from Naples who signed the document to the lady -, does this seem normal to you?”. On Thursday afternoon the lady was sent home without the hoped-for exemption. But yesterday morning Dr. Bacchus contacted the resident. And here the hell happened. “He covered me with insults – says Dr. Peroni -, I put the call on speakerphone and all my colleagues present have heard insults of all kinds. In the end he slammed the phone in my face and sent me to that country. ” Version, however, also confirmed by Dr. Bacchus.

«Of course, I said those words – assures the doctor – But why doesn’t the young lady say that if she had wanted to proceed with the administration of the vaccine she would have given up the penal shield? If something had happened to the patient as a result of the vaccination, the doctor would have answered in the first person. That’s why he sent her home. ‘ «In reality there is no correlation between the exemption and the pathology diagnosed to the lady – replies Carlotta Maria Peroni – for this reason I have not been able to follow up on what was requested. Doctor Bacchus did not answer my questions on the alleged correlation between the two and preferred to insult ”.

A circumscribed episode, but which underlines the climate in which the vaccination campaign is continuing. Yesterday morning at nine the snake of people stretched to the entrance of the Globe. And from Monday, with the staff already underpowered, we will proceed with a reduced team of trainees.