“I have eliminated from my life those who do not get vaccinated” / “Moral obligation”

The actress Jennifer Aniston has taken a very strong stance on Covid-19 vaccines. In fact, during an interview he revealed that he had cut off relations with those who categorically refuse to do so. The Variety portal has reported some previews of Jennifer Aniston’s interview for InStyle, in particular regarding the topic of vaccines. “There is still a large group of people who declare themselves no vax or who simply don’t listen to the facts. It is a pity. – admitted the actress – I have lost some people in my weekly routine who refused to get vaccinated or did not disclose if they were vaccinated or not “, has explained. Furthermore, for Aniston, disclosing if you are vaccinated is a way to respect others: “It is a moral and professional obligation, since we are not all incarcerated and tested every single day. It’s complicated because everyone has a right to their own opinion, but many opinions are based on nothing but fear or propaganda ”.

Jennifer Aniston and the clear position on No Vax

Beyond this clear position, it should be remembered that Jennifer Aniston, since the beginning of the pandemic, has always asked to respect all the recommended rules in order not to contract the virus. First of all, through social media, where he pushed his followers to always wear the mask: “If you care about human life, please, put on the goddamn mask and invite those around you to do the same. I understand that masks are uncomfortable. But don’t you think it is worse that shops close, that jobs are lost, that workers in the medical and health sector are pushed to the extreme? Don’t you think it’s worse that so many lives have been taken away from us by this virus because we haven’t done enough? “

