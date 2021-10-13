I have frozen my eggs, but the breasts are natural

Ahead of becoming pregnant at 40, the “Modern Family” actress has frozen her eggs and is following a special diet. Meanwhile, he debunked the rumors about the aesthetic retouching of the breast, letting it be known that his explosive measures are completely natural.

The splendid actress Sofia Vergara returns to be talked about, this time not only for her breasts, the protagonist of a fall a few months ago, but for her eggs. One of the protagonists of Modern Family makes it known that he intends to have another child, after the firstborn Manolo who is now 21 years old. Sofia is engaged to Nick Loeb, 37 years old and it is also for this age difference that she intends to freeze her eggs in view of a new pregnancy; in a long interview with Vogue America he said:

I have to be careful what I eat because my eggs are freezing, taking hormone pills and giving injections. They want to get perfect egg cells.

Sofia Vergara has clear ideas about what she wants to do with her eggs, and sooner or later we will hear about her pregnancy, with all the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, the highest-paid actress on the small screen is 40 years old and does not show it, especially for her explosive and prosperous breasts that have always been the object of attention. Many have wondered if the beautiful Colombian had resorted to cosmetic surgery for such abundant forms, but she categorically denied it by letting it be known:

They have always been like this, and being natural they always need a bra.

In short, all mother nature!