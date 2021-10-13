News

I have frozen my eggs, but the breasts are natural

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ahead of becoming pregnant at 40, the “Modern Family” actress has frozen her eggs and is following a special diet. Meanwhile, he debunked the rumors about the aesthetic retouching of the breast, letting it be known that his explosive measures are completely natural.

The splendid actress Sofia Vergara returns to be talked about, this time not only for her breasts, the protagonist of a fall a few months ago, but for her eggs. One of the protagonists of Modern Family makes it known that he intends to have another child, after the firstborn Manolo who is now 21 years old. Sofia is engaged to Nick Loeb, 37 years old and it is also for this age difference that she intends to freeze her eggs in view of a new pregnancy; in a long interview with Vogue America he said:

I have to be careful what I eat because my eggs are freezing, taking hormone pills and giving injections. They want to get perfect egg cells.

Sofia Vergara has clear ideas about what she wants to do with her eggs, and sooner or later we will hear about her pregnancy, with all the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, the highest-paid actress on the small screen is 40 years old and does not show it, especially for her explosive and prosperous breasts that have always been the object of attention. Many have wondered if the beautiful Colombian had resorted to cosmetic surgery for such abundant forms, but she categorically denied it by letting it be known:

They have always been like this, and being natural they always need a bra.

In short, all mother nature!

Loading...
Advertisements

window._fpcmp.push(function(gdpr) { !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '2062554930705272'); fbq('track', 'PageView'); //fbq('track', 'ViewContent'); //send custom checkpoints event (function () { var checkPoints = [10, 20, 40, 60, 90, 120, 180, 240, 300].sort(function(a, b) { return a - b; }); //seconds var checkPointIndex = 0; var f = function(){ var data = { instant: checkPoints[checkPointIndex] }; console.log("[FB PIXEL] send custom event ViewContentCheckPoint ", data, " on account " ,"2062554930705272" , " currentTime in seconds ", new Date().getTime() / 1000); fbq('trackCustom', 'ViewContentCheckPoint', data); checkPointIndex++; if(checkPointIndex

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
681
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
553
News

Cinema, all films out in October
458
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
402
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
354
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
321
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
318
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
307
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
280
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top