I have it with … Donnarumma is not very serene: the transfer to PSG has taken away certainties. And what bad words about Navas | First page

. After a match that risks overly complicating Italy’s European champion’s path towards qualification for the World Cup and after a performance that is not free from spots by the person concerned., just four months from the highest point of his career – to date – with the conquest of the European Championship as the best player of the tournament and the transfer to one of the richest and most ambitious clubs on the planet as the. The farewell to Milan, to the nest in which he was able to grow relatively safe from great pressures, belongs to the past but

INSECURED – The statements “against” teammate Keylor Navas and the uncertain performances in the blue jersey of the post-European championship have given us back a boy who came out tossed about by a summer lived at a thousand an hour but probably without the necessary awareness of the consequences. A jump into the void without a parachute. The whistles of San Siro in the Nations League match against Spain, the avoidable goal against Belgium and the test full of insecurities against Switzerland last Friday are the snapshots that best photograph the difficult moment of the Donnarumma in the blue version. A period of suffering that does not in any way affect the absolute judgment on the caliber of the Castellammare di Stabia goalkeeper but that raises questions about his management also from the media point of view.

GROWTH PATH – Paris Saint-Germain had probably taken into account the risks of a forced coexistence between two authentic numbers one in the role, but not that the pressure exerted by Mino Raiola to protect the interests of his client made itself felt immediately and with this intensity. It is a pity that Keylor Navas still enjoys professional and human esteem and considerations within the locker room that have created balances that it would be deleterious to affect with clockwork phrases such as the recent ones by Donnarumma. Who, if he really wants to grow as a champion and as a man, will have to learn to overcome the obstacles that will arise from time to time by trying to overcome them and not bypass them. For his sake and that of Italy, we want the “old” and carefree Gigio back.