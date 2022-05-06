“I have Lionel Messi and Neymar but the best of all time…”

Just over a year and a half ago, specifically on March 3, 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother had to be admitted after suffering a heart attack. Since then, and despite everything being just a scare, Dolores Aveiro’s health has been more delicate than before.

She looks even more resentful every time her son plays one of his big games. And it is that as it would happen to almost all the mothers, Dolores lives with a lot of nerves the encounters of her ‘puppy’. For this reason, Cristiano made a firm decision: to ban his mother from going to the stadium on designated dates.

“Now he can’t see the important games anymore. I tell him: ‘Listen, I no longer have a father. I don’t want to lose my mother too, so you’re not going to see the quarter-finals, semi-finals or finals.explained the Portuguese striker during an intimate conversation with British journalist Piers Morgan.

And it is that Dolores came to faint twice on the pitch. On one of these occasions, he even broke his teeth as a result of the fall, as the same journalist explained in ‘Daily Mail’.

Finally, the Portuguese wanted to salute the great effort that his mother has always made for him to become what he is today: “She worked hard to give the best of herself for her children and especially for me as the youngest in the family. She suffered to give me the opportunity.

I remember when I was 12 and I told her that I wanted to go to Lisbon to play with the Sporting de Portugal youth team, she said to me: ‘Son, if this is really what you want, I’m not going to cut your legs off and stop. You can go. It will be difficult for me to leave you but go. Follow your dreams”, did he declare.

