I have lived half my life as a caged animal says Britney Spears dancing to an unreleased song

Britney Spears has defined her life in recent years, lived as a caged animal. The singer has recently won the battle against the legal guardianship of her father James, which lapsed after 13 years. It was 2008, in fact, when a judge decided that the pop star needed someone to decide his life for her. In recent months the fight with his father had intensified, also thanks to the support of the Free Britney movement and many colleagues and colleagues, who had asked for the singer to be free again, and so, also thanks to the new lawyer and to the father’s choice to do a step back, the singer has regained her freedom.

In one of the videos with which he fills his Instagram account, in fact, the singer showed herself dancing to an unreleased song. In the Netflix documentary Britney Vs Spears, you can hear the singer and the people around her talking about how she loved doing everything herself, preparing the choreography and all the work behind a concert. And on Instagram she never stopped, talking about these unreleased singles and how she worked over the years: “I was doing research on my computer and I was checking out some of my songs that weren’t released as singles … and goodness there are. That’s a lot! Where the hell did it all come from? I came across a song and it seemed pretty interesting .. even though I forgot what I was saying towards the end (…) I could have sworn I was saying ‘I just eat my honey’ but I remembered it’s actually ‘I just keep on running’! Just a little spoiler from the inside… I’m experimenting with what I can do, you know, a home studio with no lights and a four year old phone. I made this video in two hours… I edited everything… I know that some videos can be made in a day or two… shooting every night and then some films take almost a year! “.

The singer then defined her life as a cage, one in which she lived at least half of it: “I know what it’s like to wait during a shoot, I feel like I’ve been a caged animal for half of my life … that’s exactly why I choose to go it alone … I do my own makeup … I produce myself … I dress … I make music by myself… I feed… and I make videos and photos by myself! And I’m also thinking about directing a film similar to KILL BILL… considering that yellow has always been my favorite color “.