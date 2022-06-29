“I have lost the emotion”: Woody Allen announces that he will move away from the cinema

Within the framework of an interview with the also controversial actor alec baldwinthe filmmaker behind titles like Annie Hall, Midnight in Paris Y match pointwas honest and explained what his relationship with the cinema is today.

In recent years, Woody has been reluctant to give interviews, so he was surprised when alec baldwin announced that he would interview him through a live broadcast on Instagram. There, the 64-year-old actor and the director had a talk of almost an hour where they discussed various topics, leaving aside all those controversies that had them as protagonists in recent times.

It should be remembered that currently alec baldwin is still in the eye of the storm after the incident he starred in on the set of rustwhere he fired a loaded prop gun, killing the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On the other hand, the race Woody Allen took a nosedive when accusations of sexual abuse by his daughter Dylan reappeared on the radar.

The interview between Alec Baldwin and Woody Allen.

During the talk, the filmmaker announced that he would start shooting his next film in Paris around September/October, but he also mentioned that will probably be the last. Said film would be No. 50 in his filmography and could mark his retirement. “I’ll do one more movie and see how it feels, but I’ve lost the thrill,” he said. Allen.

It is not the first time that the director of Manhattan He makes similar comments, because on different occasions he has shown that the new ways of making movies are not to his liking. “Cinema is taking a direction that doesn’t interest me.” In addition, during the interview she says that when she started making movies, they went to all the theaters in the country and hundreds of people saw them. “Now you make a movie and hopefully get a couple of weeks in some theaters and then you go straight to streaming,” she said.

Regarding the film that he plans to direct in a few months, he announced that it will be a drama and that it will have a plot very similar to that of match point with themes such as chance, coincidence and luck. “It could happen in New York or London, but it seems to me that Paris would be the best option,” she added in relation to the location chosen for her next staging.

Match Point stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers.

This new project would be one of many that Allen devised during the pandemic. The filmmaker commented that he did not contract Covid-19 thanks to the fact that he took the pleasure of staying at home and took advantage of this situation to write. During the interview, he talked about the recent humorous book that he published: Zero Gravity, and revealed that he wrote a play but as with film, he is not excited about it coming to the Broadway stage. “It looks like a shopping center, there is nothing new. They are pure revivals.”

During the pandemic, two titles directed by Woody Allen. One of them was A Rainy Day in New York, starring Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning Y Selena Gomez. and the other was Rifkin’s Festivalwhich had its premiere at the San Sebastian Festival without much success.

It is worth mentioning that for these last two jobs, the director could not count on the participation of actors who worked with him for so long. The accusations against him and the release of the documentary miniseries Allen v Farrow in hbo maxcaused the director to lower his profile and cease his activity, which had always had an accelerated work pace.

The full interview is available on Alec Baldwin’s Instagram profile.

