“I have made many powerful enemies”. Toninelli claims the hard line against Mr Moby

What does the former Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Danilo Toninelli think of the Milanese investigation into traffic of influence that sees Beppe Grillo under investigation and the patron of the Moby-Cin Tirrenia navigation group, Vincenzo Onorato? “About Onorato I have nothing to say. I only did what had to be done. In other words, I said that competitions are held and not extensions of conventions ”, the former minister replies to La Stampa, who recalls the clash between Toninelli and Mr Moby.

Toninelli has always had many doubts about the maritime group. And not just during government meetings or in talks with its staff. Indeed, between the minister who had come from the Po valley and the shipowner from Campania, a frontal confrontation between the press took place. The casus belli were some statements made by Toninelli in January 2019 when, during a visit to Sardinia to support the pentastellato candidate in the regional, he announced the stop to the “old concessions that only cause damage to citizens”, promising by 2020 a new tender for guarantee the territorial continuity of the island. Onorato returned the blow with anger by calling him ignorant and accusing him of carrying out “pure campaign and electoral demagogy”. Aftermath for days followed, with Toninelli threatening to take legal action on the Blog delle Stelle.

“If they replaced me in the government also for this firmness of mine? I have no elements to answer, but certainly for what I did as a minister I made many powerful enemies ”, the former minister told La Stampa. Do you know anyone listened to Vincenzo Onorato within the 5 Star Movement? “I really don’t know. What I know is that I wanted efficient services and lower rates, but above all that I never granted concession extensions and that I have not done so even in this case “.

In a live Facebook, he reaffirms his “full trust in Beppe. How can you not trust someone who has lost money since he entered politics? The others used politics to get rich, he didn’t ”.