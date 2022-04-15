I have made Shortcuts my RSS reader. I am delighted with the results

As you can imagine, writing in Applesfera requires that you be fully up to date with what is happening in the Apple world. The truth is that long before I dedicated myself to writing about the company, I was already following everything that was published about it, and my way of doing it has evolved remarkably over the years. Today I do it from the Shortcuts appthe same one I use to open any app with a simple keyboard command, and I’m really happy with it.

Thousands of options, and each one with its pros and cons

Getting informed, in the broad sense of the word, is something very personal, so there will be almost as many ways to do it as there are people. We will each have our preferences and we will value more or less some element of the list of pros and cons of a specific system. Here I am not saying that using the Shortcuts app is the best way, far from it, but it is for me.

Before there was Twitter, changes and new media posts were tracked via an RSS feed. Something that, in fact, still exists. Yes, Twitter has immediacy, but sometimes it can be distracting with various other news. From promoted posts to notifications to related tweets or content that strays from the Apple world itself. I admit that I still use Twitter to get notified from certain accounts, but it’s not by far my primary way of getting notified.

Depending on how many sources we want to follow, it is easy enter the respective cover and see what’s going on, but when we follow 10, 20, 25 different media, the process takes a good amount of time. This is where, for me, Shortcuts came in to fit like a glove.

I’m looking for an app or service that is universal, something that I can use on my Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch without distinction. I am also looking for something that respects my privacy. I don’t need the service in question to know what I’m following, what I’m reading, for how long and all the information required to use something like that.

Shortcuts, the tailor-made answer to all my needs





This is where Shortcuts shines. Just as it allows us to automate our office automation, I can use this shortcut on all my devices, it fully respects privacy and I can customize it easily and quickly. So what shortcut do I use? Just the one seen in the image above these lines.

What this shortcut does is something as simple as, grab the RSS feed from all the sources you want, grab the last 12 articles published by each of them, put all the articles together, sort them from new to old, and display them in a list. From here just I select the ones I’m interested in reading and they automatically open in Safari.

Then, if I want to save them, I go to the reading list or directly share them to a list of reminders or similar resources. And yes, it allows me read full articles directly on Apple Watch. It is not something I do regularly, but several times a week, without a doubt.

As I have already started by saying, there are many apps and services to follow an RSS feed. To me, for how much I value and the use I give it, the app Shortcuts has given me the best solution. A solution tailored to me, on all my devices, that I don’t have to update or monitor to prevent it from collecting more data than I want to deliver. A change that I am very, very happy about.