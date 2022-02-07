I have. Mobile: 5 euro free phone top-up for Valentine’s Day – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From 7 to 14 February 2022on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the virtual operator of mobile telephony I have. Mobile has decided to launch the promotion #SANVALENTINHO which provides for the receipt of a free phone top-up worth 5 euros on the first renewal.

The promotion is aimed at new customers I have. Mobile, resident or domiciled in Italy who, during the period of validity, will require the activation of a new rechargeable sim ho. through the site I have. (here is the direct link) and inserting #SANVALENTINHO in the appropriate field to be used to insert promotional vouchers or hashtags.

In the regulation, published on the website of ho-mobile.it, it is also indicated that the promotion is also valid for those who activate a new sim ho. at one of the authorized sales points.

If you buy the new sim online, you can request delivery of the new sim I have. at home (in this case by paying the amount due online at the end of the order on the ho site) or by booking it with collection and payment at one of the newsstands enabled for this purpose and listed on the site I have. Mobile.

Once the activation of the new SIM I have. will be correctly completed (resulting SIM active on ho. systems, possibly even at a later time at the end of the Validity Period, considering the technical times for its activation) and the new client ho. the holder of this SIM will have made the first monthly renewal following the activation of the offer, paying the relative amount foreseen for the subscribed offer, ho. will credit a free phone top-up of 5 euros within 24 hours.



The virtual operator I have. refers to on the first renewal specifies that if the holder, after the activation of the new SIM ho., decides to switch from the offer just activated to another offer ho., the relative first renewal will be postponed to the following month, based on the offer change date ; consequently also the deadline of 24 hours for the disbursement of the free top-up ho. of 5 euros in favor of the holder will start from this first renewal.

If the holder runs out of gigabytes included in his offer before the expiry of the first renewal and uses the “Restart” option, the first renewal will be postponed, based on the activation date of the “You leave“; consequently also the deadline of 24 hours for the disbursement of the free top-up ho. of 5 euros in favor of the holder will start from this first renewal. Please note that the option “You leave”Is not available for all offers.

The free 5 euro top-up will not contribute to extending the life of the SIM ho. (i.e., within one year from the last paid top-up and in the absence of further top-ups, the SIM ho. as contractually provided, will be automatically deactivated).

In case of withdrawal from the contract with ho., Deactivation or portability to another operator, any free telephone top-up ho. from 5 euros, if not used, it will not give the right to any refund.

I have. Mobile is a brand of VEI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vodafone Italia. Leaning on the Vodafone mobile network in 2G and 4Gthe virtual operator currently it only deals with the rechargeable consumer mobile phone market.

