I have. Mobile, I have. 7.99 120 GB with unlimited minutes and text messages again without expiration – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

The tariff offer I have. 7.99 120 GB, proposed by the virtual operator I have. Mobile to all those who come from Iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators, it continues to be available until further notice and with the same bundles and costs previously foreseen.

With ho. 7.99 120GB, still available also online (here is the direct link) with home delivery or collection at newsstands, the activation cost is free, while the standard price for the purchase of the new SIM is equal to 0.99 euros.

As already mentioned, to carry out the activation it is necessary to request portability, coming from from Iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators.

Specifically, the virtual operators are the following: Digi Mobil, CoopVoce, CoopVoce ESP, CMLink Italy, Digitel, PosteMobile, PosteMobile ESP, Foll-In, CMLink Italy, Green Telecomunicazioni, Lycamobile, MUND_GSM, NTMobile, NV mobile, Noitel, Optima Mobile, Plintron, Rabona Mobile, Tiscali, 1Mobile, Welcome Italia, BT Italia, Withu, Enegan, Spusu, Wings Mobile Italia and Feder Mobile.

Until November 30, 2021 the promo ho is present. Cashblack which provides for the receipt of a free phone top-up worth 5 euros on the first renewal.

The promo is aimed at new customers I have. Mobile that activate a new rechargeable sim I have. through the official website of the virtual operator, by entering #cashblack in the appropriate field to be used to insert promotional vouchers or hashtags.

I have. Mobile is a brand of VEI (a company wholly owned by Vodafone Italia) which currently, relying on the Vodafone network in 2G and 4G, deals only with the rechargeable consumer mobile phone market.

With the offer I have. 7.99 120 GB, the virtual operator offers a monthly bundle of unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 120 Giga of data traffic in 4G, all at the cost of 7.99 euros per month.

However, it is specified that in order to obtain this monthly price, the customer must complete the portability within 15 days of activation, or otherwise you will lose the discount and the offer will be renewed at € 16.99 per month.

In any case, the offer includes ancillary services SMS I have. called, hotspot navigation, 42121 for remaining credit, call waiting and call forwarding.

I am instead excluded and blocked paid digital services, such as horoscopes and ringtones, and paid numbers 199 and 899 (however, they can be activated from the official app at any time). Furthermore, the telephone answering service and the MMS service are not provided.

With all the offers I have. Mobile renewals occur automatically every actual month, with charge of costs on residual credit.

There charging it can be done through the app, official website and in all outlets I have. Mobile, as well as in tobacconists, in betting shops, newsstands of the network M-Dis Distribution enabled, in the points of sale SisalPay enabled and in the bars connected to the network Lottomatica Italia Services.

In case of insufficient credit at the time of renewal of the offer, the customer will have a negative credit and to use the offer he will have to top up and return the credit greater than zero.

To avoid this, the client I have. Mobile can still activate the auto recharge service, by choosing an automatic payment method for the renewal of the offer.

The offer I have. 7.99 120 GB allows you to reach up to 30 Mbps in both download and upload, with automatic connection blocking in case of exceeding the Giga included.

In this regard, it should be noted that the operator’s official app is available service You leave, through which it is possible to anticipate the renewal of the offer and obtain all the monthly bundles again.

This service can be used when the residual data traffic is less than 5 Giga, However it is not available in the 3 hours prior to renewal of your offer.

For what concern Roaming within the countries of the European Union, in the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) and in the United Kingdom (for the moment), in this case they are foreseen 4.4 Giga of data traffic monthly, while minutes and SMS are valid under the same national conditions.

From 21 October 2021 to 31 January 2022, unless extended, I have. Mobile launched the new initiative “Brings all in ho.”Which provides two different ways to get rewards or top-ups: ho. Ambassador (Pro) and ho. Many Friends (Easy).

The “I have. Ambassador”(Pro) allows the customer I have. to invite up to 30 friends, receiving a voucher Amazon discount of 50 euros for every 10 friends who switch to ho. Mobile and carry out the first renewal of their offers, up to a total of 150 euros. In addition, each guest receives 5 euro free top-up after the first renewal of the activated offer.

The “I have. Many Friends 2.0“(Easy) allows the customer ho. to invite up to 10 friends, receiving a free top-up of 5 euros for each friend who passes to ho. Mobile and make the first renewal of your offer, up to a total of 50 euros. In addition, each guest receives 5 euro free top-up after the first renewal of the activated offer.

If the customer I have. Mobile manages to get 50 euros through this mode (thus bringing 10 friends), he will receive an additional recharge of 50 euros.

