I have. Mobile launches a crazy offer with 150 GB of Internet: how to activate it

Today, 20 December 2021, one new offer officially enters the ho list. Mobile, appreciated virtual operator of VEI Srl, a company of the Vodafone group. The offer includes a large amount of gigabytes for surfing the Internet and all unlimited at an incredible monthly cost.

I have. Mobile launches i. 8.99: info, costs and activation

The new offer from ho. Mobile, I have. 8.99, takes all the features of the usual offers, further increasing the internet data traffic available. Let’s start by saying that I have. 8.99 can be activated by customers coming with portability from the following operators: TIM, WINDTRE, Very Mobile, Iliad, Poste Mobile, Fastweb, Kena Mobile, CMLink Italy, Coop Voce, Daily Telecom, Digi Mobil, Digitel, Foll-in, Green Telecommunications, Lycamobile, NT Mobile, NV Mobile, Noitel, Optima, Ovunque, Rabona Mobile, Tiscali, UnoMobile – Carrefour, Welcome Italia, BT Italia, Withu, ENEGAN SpA, Spusu Italia.

As for the bundle, the offer provides unlimited minutes and SMS to all national numbers and 150 GB of data traffic on 4G Vodafone network with speed limited to 30 Mbps in download and upload (of which 5.9 GB can be used in EU Roaming) at the cost of € 8.99 per month. Turning to the costs to be incurred to activate the offer, 9.99 euros are required for activation, of which 0.99 euros for the SIM and 9 euros for the first top-up. Here is the link to activate it immediately on the operator’s website:

