I have. Mobile launches i. 8.99 150 Giga with unlimited minutes and text messages for 8.99 euros per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From 20 December 2021, subject to any changes, I have. Mobile has decided to launch the new mobile rechargeable offer I have. 8.99 150 Giga can be activated for new customers coming from iliad, FastWeb and some Virtual Operators.

The offer I have. 8.99 150 Giga every month provides unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, SMS unlimited to all national numbers e 150 Giga of 4G data traffic with speeds up to 30 Mbps in download and 30 Mbps in upload a € 8.99 per month.

I have. 8.99 150 Giga is aimed at new customers I have. Mobile coming from: Iliad, Fastweb, CoopVoce, Daily Telecom, Digi Mobil, Fastweb, PosteMobile, CMLink Italy, Foll-In, Green Telecomunicazioni, LycaMobile, MUND_GSM, NTMobile, NV Mobile, NoiTel, Optima, Ov, Plintron, Rabona Mobile, Tiscali, UnoMobile , Welcome Italia, BT Italia, Withu, Enegan, Spusu Italia, WIngs Mobile Italia, Elite Mobile, Italia Power and Feder Mobile.

However, it is specified that number portability must be completed within 15 days from the activation of the SIM, otherwise the customer will lose the discount and the offer will be renewed at € 17.99 per month.

I have. Mobile is a brand of VEI, a company wholly owned by Vodafone Italia, which currently operates only on the rechargeable consumer market for mobile telephony. The virtual operator uses the Vodafone Italia mobile network technology in 2G and 4G.

I have. 8.99 150 Giga (also called I have. 8.99 150 Giga Hero) provides a activation cost of 0 euros, while the standard cost for the new Rechargeable SIM is 0.99 euros.

The offer in question it can also be activated online (here is the direct link), with home delivery or collection from affiliated newsstands, following a initial expenditure of 9.99 euros, which includes the first month of the offer and the cost of the new rechargeable SIM I have. Mobile.

Once the Giga included in the mobile offer has been exceeded, navigation is automatically blocked at no extra cost. The client I have. Mobile with the offer I have. 8.99 150 Giga cannot use the service You leave.

I have. 8.99 is also usable in Roaming within the countries of the European Union, in the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) and in the United Kingdom (for now) under the same national conditions, but with a limit to the data traffic used every month, equal to 5.90 Giga per month until 30 June 2022, as required by the relevant EU regulation.

In all offers of the virtual operator I have. Mobile ancillary services are included SMS I have. called, hotspot navigation, 42121 for remaining credit, call waiting and call forwarding.

On the other hand, i paid digital services, such as horoscopes and ringtones, or the toll numbers 199, 144, 166 and 899. These, however, can be activated at your discretion from the operator’s official app. Furthermore, the telephone answering service and the MMS service are not provided.

The offers I have. Mobile they are automatically renewed every effective month, with a charge on the remaining credit. If the latter is insufficient at the time of renewal of the offer, the customer will have a negative credit. In order to use the offer it will be necessary to top up and return the credit greater than zero.

The customer I have. Mobile can also activate the auto top-up service by choosing an automatic payment method for the renewal of the offer.

There recharging is possible through app, official site and in all outlets I have. Mobile, as well as in tobacconists, betting shops and bars connected to the network of Lottomatica Italia Services, in the points of sale SisalPay enabled and in newsstands of the network M-Dis Distribution enabled.

Do you want to receive news and useful advice in real time on the world of telephony? Subscribe to Telegram’s mondomobileweb channel for free.

follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Share your views or experiences in the comments.