I have. Mobile launches two new mobile offers with 100 Giga, SMS and unlimited minutes – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From January 16, 2022, subject to any changes, I have. Mobile has decided to upgrade its mobile rechargeable offer portfolio with the introduction of two offers with 100 Giga, sms and minutes with different monthly prices if you activate a new number or for those coming from any operator.

I have. Mobile is a brand of VEI, a company wholly owned by Vodafone Italia, which currently operates only on the rechargeable consumer market for mobile telephony. The virtual operator uses the Vodafone Italia mobile network technology in 2G and 4G.

From today 16 January 2022 a new spot is available with the new claim “In the world there is who has and who I have.”And there are some changes within the official website ho-mobile.it (here is the direct link).

I have. 8.99 100 Giga provides a activation cost of 9 euros, while the standard cost for the new Rechargeable SIM is 0.99 euros.

The offer in question can be activated online, with home delivery or collection in affiliated newsstands, following a initial expenditure of 18.99 euros, which includes the first month of the offer and the cost of the new rechargeable SIM I have. Mobile.

The offer I have. 8.99 100 Giga every month provides unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, SMS unlimited to all national numbers e 100 Giga of 4G data traffic with speeds up to 30 Mbps in download and 30 Mbps in upload for 8.99 euros per month. In EU Roaming there is a limit of 5.9 Giga per month.

The offer can be activated for those who activate a new rechargeable sim I have. with new number.

The offer I have. 13.99 100 Giga every month provides unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, SMS unlimited to all national numbers e 100 Giga of 4G data traffic with speeds up to 30 Mbps in download and 30 Mbps in upload for 13.99 euros per month. In EU Roaming there is a limit of 9.2 Giga per month.

The offer can be activated for those who activate a new rechargeable sim ho. with simultaneous request for portability.

The offer is available in portability mainly by new coming customers by TIM, Kena Mobile, Vodafone, WINDTRE and Very Mobile.

In this case, the minimum cost of the new rechargeable SIM is always 99 euro cents, while if you require portability from Vodafone to ho. Mobile there is an activation fee of 29 euros.

For other operators the activation cost is in promotion at 9 euros with a discount of 20 euros. If portability is requested from Vodafone at a later time, the 20 euro discount will be lost and the amount will be charged to the remaining credit.

Please note that online (here is the direct link) for those coming from iliad, FastWeb, PosteMobile, CoopVoce, Tiscali, Spusu Italia, Feder Mobile, Daily Telecom and other Virtual Operators it is possible to activate I have. 5.99 50 Giga (unlimited minutes, unlimited sms and 50 Giga per month) for 5.99 euros per month or I have. 7.99 120 Giga (unlimited minutes, unlimited sms and 120 Giga per month) at 7.99 euros per month or I have. 8.99 150 Giga (unlimited minutes, unlimited sms and 150 Giga per month).

The latter three offers have an activation cost of 0 euros (sim at 0.99 euros) and cannot be activated if you come from Tim, Kena Mobile, Vodafone, WindTre and Very Mobile.

Once the Giga included in the offer has been exceeded, navigation is automatically blocked at no extra cost. However, you can use the service You leave from the app I have. Mobile, which allows you to anticipate the renewal of the offer, but only if the threshold of Giga made available by the latter is 5GB.

Service You leave, anyway, it is not available in the 3 hours prior to the renewal of your offer.

Service You leave in the offer with 100 Giga it can be used only once within a month. In offers with more than 120 Giga per month the You leave is not currently available, subject to changes.

The mobile offers of ho. they are also usable in Roaming within the countries of the European Union, in the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) and in the United Kingdom (for now) under the same national conditions, but with a limit to the data traffic used each month as required by the relevant EU regulation.

In all offers of the virtual operator I have. Mobile ancillary services are included SMS I have. called, hotspot navigation, 42121 for remaining credit, call waiting and call forwarding.

On the other hand, i paid digital services, such as horoscopes and ringtones, or the toll numbers 199, 144, 166 and 899. These, however, can be activated at your discretion from the operator’s official app. Furthermore, the telephone answering service and the MMS service are not provided.

The offers I have. Mobile they are automatically renewed every effective month, with a charge on the remaining credit. If the latter is insufficient at the time of renewal of the offer, the customer will have a negative credit. In order to use the offer it will be necessary to top up and return the credit greater than zero.

The customer I have. Mobile can also activate the auto top-up service by choosing an automatic payment method for the renewal of the offer.

There recharging is possible through app, official site and in all outlets I have. Mobile, as well as in tobacconists, betting shops and bars connected to the network of Lottomatica Italia Services, in the points of sale SisalPay enabled and in newsstands of the network M-Dis Distribution enabled.

