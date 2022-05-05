I have Movistar Fusión, is it profitable for me to switch to MiMovistar?

Lets go buy the main differences between Movistar Fusion and MiMovistar rates, the new system of mobile and fiber rates with which Movistar has replaced those of Fusion. These rate system changes are always complicated for users, especially with a rate system as confusing and varied as Fusion was, so now we are going to try to clarify the differences between the two.

For this reason, we are going to try to put ourselves in the shoes of a user who may have Movistar Fusión and wants to know to what extent everything changes, and how profitable it is or is not to switch to the new rates. For that, first we are going to explain how the MiMovistar rates are structurally, what its concept is like. And then, we’ll move on to comparing prices.

MiMovistar, modular rates

What you have to understand about MiMovistar rates is that it is modular rates. It is something that you will be able to build to your liking, choosing a base and adding the components you want. As you can see in the image, there are three base rates, which are Movistar Max, Movistar Unlimited, or Movistar Unlimited x2. These are the minimum rates, the simplest ones that you hire, and then you can add more things to them.

For example, you will be able to add additional lines, each with different characteristics or prices that are added to the base. And then, you have the television packs that you will be able to contract separately and add them to your rate. On the one hand there is the pack of Movistar + Essentialthat you should always hire this if you want to add any of the other packs, which are soccer, fiction for series or movies, and others that include different streaming services and channels.

And finally, you will be able to hire other alarm, health or Internet services for second homes. These all have a price that will also add to what you want. In addition, everything you contract will be accessible from your mobile, your tablet, consoles, televisions or smart watches.

Definitely, you are the one who decides the rate you want to set depending on your needs and the maximum price you want to pay. You will start with one of the three basic rates, and then you can add what you want until you have the desired pack. Everything is quite simple right now.

Compared to Movistar Fusion

Now let’s try to compare some of the Movistar Fusion rates with similar combinations of MiMovistar. Because in the end, they are different concepts, so the best way to see to what extent there are differences is to put the price of the packs that include almost the same thing face to face. This is the table of our colleagues from Xataka Móvil, where you can see the differences.

Connect MAX vs Movistar Max Fiber 600Mbps

Mobile with 30 GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with Freeview

€54.90/month Fiber 300Mbps

Mobile with 30 GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with DTT and #0

€54.90/month Fusion Starts vs Movistar Max with TV Essential Fiber 300Mbps

Mobile with 40 GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels

74 euros/month Fiber 300Mbps

Mobile with 30 GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels

€64.90/month Fusion Starts Infinite vs Unlimited Movistar with Essential TV Fiber 1,000Mbps

Mobile with unlimited GB and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels

81 euros/month Fiber 1,000Mbps

Mobile with unlimited GB and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels

€79.90/month Fusion Selection Champions League vs Movistar Max/unlimited with TV Essential and Champions Mobile with unlimited GB and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + Liga

Fiber 300 Mbps for 95 euros/month

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 105 euros/month Mobile with 30 or GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + Liga

Fiber 300 Mbps for 84.90 euros/month

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 99.90 euros/month Fusion Selection LaLiga vs Movistar Max/unlimited with TV Esencial and LaLiga Mobile with unlimited GB and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + Champions

Fiber 300 Mbps for 95 euros/month

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 105 euros/month Mobile with 30 or GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + Champions

Fiber 300 Mbps for 94.90 euros/month

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 109.90 euros/month Fusion Selection Fiction vs Movistar Max/unlimited with TV Essential and Fiction without Netflix Mobile with unlimited GB and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + Disney+ + Cinema

Fiber 300 Mbps for 95 euros/month

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 105 euros/month Mobile with 30 or GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + Disney + + M.Estrenos

Fiber 300 Mbps for 79.90 euros/month

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 89.90 euros/month Fusion Selection Plus Fiction vs Movistar Max/unlimited with TV Essential and Fiction with Netflix Mobile with unlimited GB and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + Disney + + Cinema + Netflix

Fiber 300 Mbps for 105 euros/month

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 115 euros/month Mobile with 30 or GB and unlimited minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + Disney + + M.Estrenos + Netflix

Fiber 300 Mbps for 89.90 euros/month

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 99.90 euros/month Fusión Selección Plus Fútbol vs Movistar Max/unlimited with Essential TV and All football Mobile with unlimited GB and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + All football

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 120 euros/month Mobile with unlimited GB and minutes

Mobile with 5 GB and 0 cents/min.

TV with 80 channels + All football

Fiber 300 Mbps for 107.90 euros/month

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 122.9 euros/month Fusion Total vs Movistar unlimitedx2 with Essential TV, all football, Disney and Cinema Two mobile lines with unlimited GB and minutes

TV with 80 channels + All football + Disney + Premieres

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 150 euros/month Two mobile lines with unlimited GB and minutes

TV with 80 channels + All football + Disney + Premieres

Fiber 1,000 Mbps for 152.90 euros/month

What you can see in these comparisons is that the minimum price to access their services remains the same54.90 euros, although for this price you now have half the fiber speed, although with the possibility of adding other television packages that help you pay less in the long run.

For example, the Movistar family channel package now costs 9 euros less, and includes the Movistar Film Premieres channel. As for football, to watch the Champions League and Europa League you will pay a total of 10 euros less in exchange for not having unlimited data, or 5 if you keep it. The opposite happens with the lowest rate to watch LaLiga, which is 5 euros more expensive, although with a faster fiber.

If you want to watch all the football you can save up to 12 euros per month without unlimited data and reducing the speed of the fiber… although it is 2.90 euros more expensive under equal conditions, with the incentive of including Movistar Premieres as a novelty.

But the biggest discount is in fiction content, packs with series and movies. Here, you can save up to 25 euros per month if you do without unlimited data, or 15 euros per month maintaining infinite data and fiber at 1,000 Mbps. The combined with two mobile lines with unlimited minutes and data drops from 150 euros with a lot of television content to 84.90 euros without so much content mandatory, although you can add them.