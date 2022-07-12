News

“I have my three children in jail”: La Güinera, the neighborhood in Cuba with dozens of young people in prison for the 11-J protests

On July 11, 2021, thousands of Cubans took to the streets to demand freedom and better living conditions, in the largest citizen mobilization against the government in six decades.

Although almost all the marches were peaceful, there were episodes of violence and chaos, from overturned police vehicles to brutal charges by security forces against protesters, in various parts of the country.

One of those places was the neighborhood of The Guinera, where the only death occurred of the protests: Diubis Laurencio, a 36-year-old man who was shot by an agent.

The event occurred when hundreds of neighbors who participated in the spontaneous demonstration against the government tried to take over the neighborhood police station, according to the official version.

