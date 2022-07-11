“I have my three children in jail”: La Güinera, the neighborhood in Cuba with dozens of young people in prison for the 11-J protests

Atahualpa Amerise @atareports

Getty Images

On July 11, 2021, thousands of Cubans took to the streets to demand freedom and better living conditions, in the largest citizen mobilization against the government in six decades.

Although almost all the marches were peaceful, there were episodes of violence and chaos, from overturned police vehicles to brutal charges by security forces against protesters, in various parts of the country.

One of those places was the neighborhood of The Guinera, where the only death occurred of the protests: Diubis Laurencio, a 36-year-old man who was shot by an agent.

The event occurred when hundreds of neighbors who participated in the spontaneous demonstration against the government tried to take over the neighborhood police station, according to the official version.

A marginal and segregated neighborhood

The Guinera is one of the poorest and most segregated suburbs of the Cuban capital, with half-paved streets and precarious or semi-ruined buildings that agglomerate entire families.

A street in La Güinera in March 2022.

“Here we are 80% black. We blacks have fewer possibilities, fewer relatives, lawyers, fewer relatives from the leadership”, complains Wilber Aguilar, a resident of La Güinera and father of the young Cuban Wagniel Luis Aguilar, 22, sentenced to 12 years in prison for having participated in the protests.

Like Wagniel Luis, dozens of young people from this neighborhood were arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to long prison terms.

Young people who have no one to defend them except their fathers and mothers, according to NGOs and relatives who have denounced serious irregularities that leave the accused in the 11-J trials completely unprotected.

Wilber Aguilar assures that he will not give up until he sees his son free.

Wilber Aguilar launched his own crusade with a series of videos that went viral to ask for the freedom of his 22-year-old son who has a intellectual disability and, he assures, he joined the demonstration attracted by the masses and without any particular motivation.

In his interview with the BBC in Havana – far from his home in La Güinera to avoid the surveillance of government agents – he assured that the trial of Wagniel Luis was “a set-up”, since the judge did not take into account the expert reports about his intellectual condition.

The young man has “a diagnosis of intellectual disability that has not been properly attended or treated during the judicial phase or during the executive phase of the sentence,” confirmed the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which demands his release and those of “all prisoners politicians” in Cuba.

Wagniel Luis, when he was free, with his father, Wilber.

Long sentences for sedition

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for various charges, the most serious seditiona figure reserved for crimes against state security or organized uprisings that is punishable “with deprivation of liberty from ten to 20 years or death,” according to the Cuban Penal Code.

“How do you think that a black boy, from La Güinera, who attended the ninth grade in a special school, is going to be accused of sedition? That is a big lie that they fabricated there,” lamented the father.

The executive director of the legal NGO Cubalex, Laritza Diversent, explained to BBC Mundo that the Cuban authorities impose charges of sedition to create an “exemplary and inhibitory effect” among citizens and make it clear that “the protest is an act that threatens the state security”.

Security agents introduce a protester into a police vehicle on July 11, 2021 in Havana.

“This is done especially in poor communities like La Güinera, where people tend to go out on the streets to protest because they have nothing to lose.”

For Cubalex and other organizations it is no coincidence that La Güinera, with barely 25,000 inhabitants, accumulate a hundred confinements for the events of a year ago, according to data from the Justice 11-J collective.

In all of Cuba, there are 1,484 detainees for 11-J, of which 60% have been prosecuted through criminal channels and 701 are in prison, the majority convicted in summary and ordinary trials, according to Cubalex.

For its part, the Cuban prosecutor’s office estimated that there were more than 700 prosecuted protesters and counted in its last report of June 381 convicted of various crimes, including 36 who received sentences of up to 25 years in prison for sedition.

treatment difference

The BBC also spoke with another of those arrested on July 11, 2021, Leonardo Fernández Otaño, a researcher at the Loyola Center and the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

Fernández Otaño believes that he was released because he was white and an intellectual.

Fernandez Otaño was not arrested in La Güinera but in the central neighborhood of Vedado.

“I was a protester on July 11 and I was under house arrest for 6 months. In the end, the process was dismissed due to privileges; because I am from a middle class in Cuba, because I am an intellectual, because I am white,” he acknowledged.

He was part of the group of artists and intellectuals who gathered the day of the protests in front of the headquarters of Cuban public television (ICRT). All were arrested and charged, but in the following weeks or months they were released.

Human rights organizations have denounced the discriminatory treatment of the authorities according to the social class and race of the demonstrators.

They ensure that the pardons, releases and dismissal of the cases, common in neighborhoods such as Vedado, they are not at all common in poor suburbs and with a black majority like La Güinera.

“Perhaps if my son were of another color it would have already been resolved because it is a particular case, obviously, a 20-year-old boy with a disability is not here to be judged for a political issue. My son does not belong to any party nor is he involved in the politics,” lamented Wilber Aguilar.

Wilber Aguilar spreads this poster on messaging applications and social networks to ask for the release of his son.

Aguilar claimed to have received warnings from Cuban state security agents to stop his campaign, but he assures that he does not care and that he will continue to use all the means at his disposal to demand justice.

“The only thing I ask for is health to have the strength to fight and be able to get my son out of there,” he said.

Three sons imprisoned

Another resident of La Güinera immersed in a battle to return normality to her family is Elizabeth León.

Elizabeth did receive us in her house, a precarious room built with cement, wooden boards and tin plates on a roof.

Elizabeth León's home in La Güinera.

He explained to the BBC that he does not have a son in jail, but threefor the protests of 11-J.

He recounted that two of them participated in the demonstration and even responded with stones to the police attacks -also with stones and rubber bullets, he says-, while the third was sleeping when the agents broke into his home with blows.

His children face between six and eight years in prison for sedition, contempt and other crimes.

Elizabeth León has three children imprisoned since the protests a year ago.

“They put sedition on everyone: the one who looked at, the one who took a photo … “, he affirmed.

Elizabeth León also considered that the trials were “a setup” in which only the testimonies of the agents were taken into account.

But she is not giving up: “We have approached the prosecutor’s office, the government, delivering letters so that justice is done,” without success so far.

Cubalex considers that many 11-J demonstrators, especially those with fewer resources, “were tried without the presence of a lawyer and sentences are passed orally, which constitutes a violation of the guarantees of due process,” in the words of its director.

Another mother from La Güinera, Virgen Frometa, shows a photo of her son sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Foreign press or diplomatic personnel in Cuba have not been allowed access to the trials, making it difficult to independently verify the proceedings.

BBC Mundo asked the Cuban government for its position on the accusations of irregularities in the arrests, judicial processes and sentences in relation to the protests of July 11, 2021, but received no response.

The president of the People’s Supreme Court, Rubén Remigio Ferro, assured a month after the events that the Cuban Justice complied “strictly with the main international instruments” when prosecuting those involved.

The confinement of her children has left Elizabeth León in a vulnerable situation.

“I have no life, they were the ones that kept me. People tell me, take a hundred pesos (a dollar at informal exchange), and with tremendous sadness I accept them. I have to lower my head, lower my pride and accept them.”

At first he didn’t want to report the situation for fear of reprisals, but then he changed his mind: “If I don’t speak up, the truth will never be known.”

“I’m not scared anymore,” he said.

Spontaneous uprising or protest?

According to the Cuban authorities, on July 11, 2021 there was an uprising of “counterrevolutionaries” organized and financed by the United States to overthrow the one-party socialist system in place since 1959.

Elizabeth, like other relatives of prisoners, assures, however, that people went out spontaneously to demand freedom and, above all, better living conditions.

Thousands of people came out to protest in Havana on July 11 last year.

The permanent economic crisis in which Cuba has lived for decades worsened during the pandemic, with empty store shelves and frequent power outages.

This increased the discomfort of a large part of Cubans, to whom the State began to sell basic products – from food to medicine or toilets – only in dollars or euroscurrencies inaccessible to a large part of the population.

The generalized discontent broke out on 11-J with protests that started in the town of San Antonio de los Baños (some 30 km from Havana) that in a matter of hours spread throughout the country until they were suffocated by the police and the army.

Since then, the situation for Cubans has worsened even more as shortages have increased and inflation has skyrocketed, which has caused a migratory exodus of tens of thousands of people, especially to the United States and Spain.

Meanwhile, in La Güinera, an abundant police presence was observed this weekend, apparently to prevent a repetition of what happened a year ago.

The interviews in this article were conducted by Will Grant, BBC correspondent News .