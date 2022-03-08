I have never had Covid, what is the probability that one day I will get it?

According to official figures from Our World in Data, About 3.2 million Chileans have been infected with coronavirus in the two years that the pandemic has lasted. It is a high percentage of the population, but it also implies that another large percentage, about 15 million people, have never been infected (Discounting the percentage of asymptomatic people who probably never knew they had the virus.)

For this reason, many of them wonder how safe they can be when going to places such as a restaurant, the supermarket, the cinema or even parties.

This is because, according to a study by the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in the US, they would be at a disadvantage compared to the population that was infected, since according to this study, People who were vaccinated and who had been infected with coronavirus had a higher immune response than people who had only been vaccinated, but had not suffered from the disease.

According to research, the antibody levels of these patients were at least 10 times stronger than the immune response of people who had only been vaccinated.

But what are the odds that these people who don’t have this “superimmunity” will never get Covid?

“From my perspective, no, it’s not inevitable that they’ll get it over the next one to two years,” Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at UC San Francisco (UCSF), told the San Francisco Chronicle. , who hasn’t caught Covid yet either.

But according to the expert, obviously, as the general cases in an area decrease, the probability of contagion for them also decreases. “When case rates are low (like now in the Bay Area), the roughly 60% of the population who have not had Covid are unlikely to get it, since they will not be very exposed”, he pointed out in the article.

To avoid possible contagion, doctors say that one of the most important measures is to keep up to date with vaccinations, which includes the reinforcements. “We have started to see data that our vaccines continue to work against the Omicron variant, but not as well, so we are really encouraging people to optimize their vaccination and their protection with booster shots. With more mutations, the Omicron variant is going to require a higher level of immune response; a higher level of protection,” she said. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in an interview.

“We really think that with the booster shot, we’re going to have pretty good protection against serious illness and death. Our current data shows that you are 20 times more likely to die from Covid if you are not vaccinated, compared to those who do have the boosters, so we are really encouraging people to get the boosters,” he added.

The specialist also said that it was necessary to continue wearing masks in closed public spaceseven if you are vaccinated and have received boosters, “Because that extra level of protection, on top of the mask, should help prevent contagion in general.”

Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF, and other experts agree that, with a little vigilance, it is still possible to avoid the virus while enjoying life.

Chin-Hong said in the San Francisco Chronicle article that for him, that means continuing to “commit to life, continuing to go out to eat and all that stuff,” but still having his “spider sense” for risky situations. For example, if case counts are as high as they were in January, “I’m not going to jump around in a room full of people,” he said.

“It’s a good balance between anxiety and wanting to get back to what you’ve lost in recent years, and that balance is difficult.” he added.

Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease expert at Stanford University, he also said in the same report that easing restrictions does not have to, and should not, mean an inevitable infection.

“Fundamentally, I still think there are things we can do more safely”he said, adding that the government has an obligation to help people move further toward a seemingly normal life while staying safe by doing things like improving ventilation in buildings, especially places like schools, and making testing and N95 masks are widely available to those who need them.

Photo: Reuters

He noted that for people who are risk-averse, immunocompromised or trying to avoid infection altogether, a high-quality N95 mask allows them to do things like go to the gym or shop and be relatively well protected.

Although the study by the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) admitted that “superimmunity” is achieved with vaccines and a previous infection, the study’s authors rule out that people should be intentionally infected. Dr. Marcel Curlin, co-senior author of the study and Associate Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the OHSU School of Medicine and Director of Occupational Health at OHSU, was clear in warning that regardless of the research results, they are not intentionally promoting people to get infected in order to achieve this superimmunity. “It would be saying, essentially, ‘try to get Covid so as not to get Covid’, which, logically, does not make sense to us. What we are saying is that if you are unlucky enough to have had Covid, it is not a reason to avoid vaccination,” the researcher told the KATU portal, a website dependent on the US ABC network.

The experts also said that avoiding infection for now has benefitsEven if you might catch the coronavirus later: The longer the pandemic lasts, the more we understand about the virus, they said, meaning treatments are likely to be better and more effective. more accessible.

“Delaying infections is actually an underappreciated or underappreciated point,” Karan said. “Who knows what we will have in six months or a year, right? We will have even more things that we can offer to patients.”