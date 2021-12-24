I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream for free for the GOG winter sales – Nerd4.life

Time for gifts too GOG, the CD Projekt store, which is giving away to promote its winter sales free the beautiful point and click adventure, I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream, based on the short story of the same name by Harlan Hellison (in Italian: I have no mouth, and I have to scream). You can redeem it for the next 48 hours or so, which is until Christmas.

I Have no Mouth and I Must Scream on GOG

The game is not very well known, apart from fans, despite being a ‘adventure very valid and with very special and profound themes. It tells of a group of human beings, the last ones left on Earth, locked underground by a crazy computer who enjoys torturing them and pushing them to do terrible deeds.

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, the cover artwork

I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream boasts several characteristics that are still valuable today. In addition to the great difficulty, he sees Ellison himself give the voice to the super computer and offers a truly profound and at times disturbing system of moral choices. The soundtrack was composed by John Ottman, author of the music of the films “The Usual Suspects”, “X-Men 2”, “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”, “Astro Boy” and “The Giant Hunter”, among others.