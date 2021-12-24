I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream for free for the GOG winter sales – Nerd4.life

Tech

I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream for free for the GOG winter sales

Time for gifts too GOG, the CD Projekt store, which is giving away to promote its winter sales free the beautiful point and click adventure, I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream, based on the short story of the same name by Harlan Hellison (in Italian: I have no mouth, and I have to scream). You can redeem it for the next 48 hours or so, which is until Christmas.

I Have no Mouth and I Must Scream on GOG

The game is not very well known, apart from fans, despite being a ‘adventure very valid and with very special and profound themes. It tells of a group of human beings, the last ones left on Earth, locked underground by a crazy computer who enjoys torturing them and pushing them to do terrible deeds.

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, the cover artwork

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, the cover artwork

I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream boasts several characteristics that are still valuable today. In addition to the great difficulty, he sees Ellison himself give the voice to the super computer and offers a truly profound and at times disturbing system of moral choices. The soundtrack was composed by John Ottman, author of the music of the films “The Usual Suspects”, “X-Men 2”, “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”, “Astro Boy” and “The Giant Hunter”, among others.

