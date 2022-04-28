“I have no problem being unrecognizable”: Lily Collins talked about caring for her hair

UNITED STATES-. Lily Collins announced on social networks a very important news for her, since she has always said that maintaining the health of her hair is something fundamental in her life, especially as an actress. The star has gone through several style changes, between cuts and dyes, which could ruin her hair if not accompanied by the proper treatment.

To maintain the health of your hair, collins has partnered with hair care company Living Proof to be the new brand ambassador. “What I found with Living Proof is what they say they do, they do, and I’m like, God, this smells good,” she said. The actress also detailed the step-by-step of her daily routine to maintain her hair, saying that “I have no problem being unrecognizable. That is what I want”.

collins explained that he maintains a simple routine in his day to day life. The actress starts with a spritz of the brand’s Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo, a few drops of No Frizz Vanishing Oil, and massages into the ends of her bangs. Then, she air-dries her hair if she doesn’t have to work. “For me, hair can be a representation of your personality in so many different ways,” the star noted.

Lily Collins finds an escape in the changes of look

“But it’s also a great, no-compromise way to change your personality because it will grow back,” he added. collins. The actress revealed that when she started acting, she resisted any major changes to her natural hair. “I think it was my second movie and I had to dye my hair red. I remember that I freaked out, ”she commented in reference to the horror film Priest from 2011.

Thanks to that change collins She found that she loved transforming her look: “All of a sudden I thought, ‘The floodgates are open. What am I going to do now?'” “I definitely see the characters as a way to become a bit of a chameleon, but I also use the big fashion, makeup and hair opportunities as moments to become something different, or at least bring out a different side of my personality,” she explained. .