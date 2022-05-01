“I have no problem with violence on screen, sometimes you need to show something difficult to watch”

Related news

Elizabeth Moss He started working on television at the age of eight and hasn’t stopped since. Her recognition came with Mad Men and his consecration with The Handmaid’s Talea series in which he began his career as a producer and directorpaths that it continues to explore successfully in the luminousthe new premiere of Apple TV +.

His career includes 14 Emmy nominations, two statuettes, and a notable collection of memorable roles, such as Zoey Bartlett in The West Wing of the White Houseand iconic as robin griffin in Top of The Lake or Cecilia in The invisible man. women who like Peggy Olson and June Osborne they are complex, contradictory, nonconformist and willing to confront the system or situation that oppresses them.

This is Kirby, the character he plays in the luminous, an archivist in a newspaper, who six years before we meet her suffered a violent attack that left her with psychological consequences that distort her reality. She though she lives with fear of crossing paths with their aggressor without knowing itbecause he only remembers his voice, when he relates his experience to a recent murder, he decides to hunt him down with the help of a journalist, and face his past to understand his present.





SERIES & MORE had the opportunity to talk to elisabeth moss about this intriguing proposal and her differences with the survivor she plays in The maid’s tale. Also about the representation of violence on screen, the challenges and satisfactions of combine acting with directing, and how it has experienced the changes in the industry in the last decade. This is what he told us.

In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ you also play a survivor who has to deal with the aftermath of a trauma. What attracted you to ‘The Luminous’?

I consider myself very lucky because they send me very good projects. I was attracted to this concept of her, it seemed unique to me, something I had not seen as a spectator. I thought it was a great opportunity to explore this character, because it’s very different from where June is in season four and season five, which is the one we’re shooting now.

When we meet her, Kirby is someone who wants to go completely unnoticed, wants to disappear and that’s at the polar opposite of where we are now in The Handmaid’s Tale. I thought it was a challenge to go from someone who is a hero to a character who is at the starting point and go through that journey with her.

I think what’s interesting about this story is that it doesn’t start with the traumatic incident but six years later. What’s interesting about this is that instead of spending the first three episodes explaining that, we spend them going from there. I think that’s one of the things that distinguishes the luminous. There are a lot of shows that spend half the season trying to figure out who the attacker is and what happens right after, we don’t, so we take a journey with Kirby at a point you wouldn’t get to until the second season on another show. That makes his arc very interesting.

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in ‘The Luminous’.



The series seems to highlight the importance of empathy, of listening to the other, do you think that is one of the themes of the series?

Kirby discovers early on that he can’t talk about what’s happening to him because people won’t believe him and will think that this constant change is just in his head. He is not as simple as saying that he doesn’t want to talk about what happened to him because he doesn’t want to relive it, because what he feels is that he has no control over his life and his reality is constantly changing.

She is stuck until she finds her voice and a way to talk about what happened to her. And that doesn’t happen until she finds an ally. Dan listens to her and that’s when she starts to change, when she starts to believe in herself. Yes, it is important to be attentive and know how to identify when someone needs help. It’s important to listen to others every day, not just those we know have been through a traumatic experience.

“We wanted to be honest, not shying away from violence, but not making it the center of attention, because that’s not the tone of the show”

What did they take into account when representing violence against women in the series.

It was a conversation that we all had as producers, directors and writers, and it was very important to our showrunner. We wanted to be honest, not shying away from violence, but not making it the center of attention, because that’s not the tone of the show.

When it’s done right and true to the story, I have no problem with violence on screen, sometimes you need to show something that’s hard to watch. But I also think it depends on the story you’re telling, and our story wasn’t about that, it was about a woman who must find a way to stop a murderer in order to prevent her reality from changing.

What is the most difficult and most rewarding thing about directing for you while also being in front of the camera?

As a producer and director, I am much more involved from the beginning to post-production, so I would say that the most difficult thing is the time management and the commitment that it requires. The other side of the coin is just that, that you get much more involved. As an actor you usually have a lot of questions, but when you’re on the other side you have to know a lot more answers. You have to approach the story from the different characters’ perspectives, because you have to have answers for the actors, and you have to know all the different elements of each scene that you go into.

Having a much deeper understanding of the scripts and the story I think that also helps me a lot as an actress. It gives me a deeper understanding of my character itself, because I’m approaching it from many different places, rather than just from my own perspective.

“I love that today it is not news that the protagonist of a series is a woman or that there are several of us behind the scenes, but I can attest that this was not the case when I started on television”

How do you see the change that women in the industry have experienced since you made ‘Mad Men’?

I have been a witness and part of that change for the last 20-25 years. I remember when people were starting to say things like “Wow, there are three series with complex female leads on TV.” With Mad Men, for example, at first it seemed that it was very focused on the male characters and then the viewers began to realize that it was also talking about the women of the time. I have been a witness and part of that evolution.

I feel so lucky to have come into the industry when it was changing for us, at a time when our stories were just starting to be told and heard. I love that today it is not news that the protagonist of a series is a woman or that there are several of us behind the scenes, but I can attest that this was not the case when I started on television. I am lucky to follow in the footsteps of others who have directed before me, and it makes me happy that today there are so many different kinds of stories that reflect the world around us. I think it’s a really wonderful thing.

Elisabeth Moss in the first episodes of ‘The Luminous’.



What it looks like when you look back and realize how much you have achieved

I don’t tend to plan my career too much. I’ve never thought I want to do this at 30, this at 40 and this at 50. I’ve never been like that. I feel like that’s been a good thing for me because it’s allowed things to happen that maybe I never could have planned for. Right now I feel very lucky because I feel like I’m doing what I love the most: acting and producing and directing.

I’m lucky to be able to do that every day and build a career around it, make a living out of it. Plus, I get to work with people I never dreamed I’d get to work with. When I look at my life now I feel very lucky to be able to do this every day, because I know that it is something that I cannot take for granted and that not all of us have the same luck. I hope I can continue to do so.

Finally, a curiosity, is the ‘Godzilla’ cup from the first episode a simple prop or is it a clue in the story?

There are many easter eggs in the series, the cup of Godzilla It is one of them. If people watch the episodes again, they may end up finding details that they missed the first time and discover that they were more important than they thought. They are not essential to follow the plot, but they all have their meaning. Everything is very deliberate, planned and thought out. For example, there’s another reference out there to GodzillaLook it up when you get a chance.

‘The Luminous’ is available on Apple TV +.

