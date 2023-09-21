“I have no reason to judge his behavior”

If we refer to the cinematographic imagination of historical stories and we are attacked, in the excitement of selective memory, by the kitsch baroqueism of Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette”, it is tempting to lower the level of expectations when encountering a film of the palace period. It is difficult to do. The narrative preciousness of Kubrick’s “Barry Lyndon” and those opaque interiors lit only by candlelight Or the uncharacteristic virtuosity of the sequence shot with which Sokurov transformed the Hermitage Museum through “The Russian Arch” into a winter symphony of secular beauty.

In this case “Jean du Barry” is not a dusty film, in the sense that I have not tried to restore history or integrate elements simply because they are historical. I admit that generally I don’t try to find out what is said about my films, I don’t like it. But by chance I came across a page where this movie was talked about and people surprisingly expressed their anger in the comments I read. “It seems like I didn’t include a lot of historical things that I should have included,” French filmmaker Maven says in an interview with La Razon about the tone, rhythm and sequential stereotypes he chose to create his latest work. said in. Focused on the image of Jeanne du Barry, the court prostitute of Louis XV and the emperor’s favourite.Whose main means of social upliftment was seduction.

“I have always defended the fact that I create fictional stories. I am not here to give a history lesson.”

“Let’s see, when a film is made, what matters are your ideas, the perspective that you are going to contribute. If I were to literally try to make a historical film, I would turn my work into a documentary. I do. I’ve always defended that I do fiction. I’m not here to give a history lesson. What I was interested in in this case, the most important thing to me, was the love story, Contribute something poetic, important, beautiful to all this, I want to defend the angle. “I see this story as an inverted fairy tale,” he justifies in reference to the depiction mentioned in the quote of the love story between the two.

To abandon

In this professional salvation of Johnny Depp, surrounded in the media after his controversial and awkward dispute with Amber Heard, the accusation has been resurrected – no matter how difficult it may be to recognize it. With that aristocratic expression on his face buried in the dust of Versailles– In “Well Beloved,” we see the chronological story of the life of a woman who, in the words of the director, “doesn’t ask herself a lot of questions if you think about it, she wants to be loved, accepted.” Wants to go.” , She also wants to be taught, and wants to learn more. She’s no saint either: she was fickle, calculating, and very interested. A universal and completely timeless woman.

Stereotypical profile of a woman who “unfortunately will always be attacked in a completely unfair way.” The mere fact that she’s young and rises to power immediately shows that she does it out of selfishness, not because she loves the person she’s with,” she explains. And she Further says: “Of course Jean’s figure was quite strong at that time, but I think at the same time it’s still a portrait of a contemporary woman. It does not take much searching to find the lover of a head of state much younger than herself, who has come “off the street”, who lacks an education, as was the case with Jean, and who suddenly finds herself in the upper echelons of society. Found in areas. Fields of power. “I feel that this woman still exists today, she is close to us.”

When we ask about the coexistence between ambition and integrity within the historical picture of the female image, Maven has no doubts: “I think you can be ambitious and integrity at the same time. Love and Ambition can go perfectly hand in hand. “You can love power, but also feel admiration for the other. There are men and women who cannot fall in love with someone without feeling admiration for the other person,” he points out.

“What Johnny Depp has experienced is completely personal, but in this case it has been mediated. Listening to both of them, they are both believable”

Regarding the choice of Depp as this king of France, who had ten children – not counting the names of illegitimate offspring – who compensated for his disinterest in making political decisions with his outstanding contribution to the world of culture and art, of Visceral desire remained above the condition of reason. ,I renounce that absurd talk of national loyalty. Is this a French film and therefore should I cast a French actor? No,not at all. I choose the actor I like, the only thing that matters is my desire to work with him. There was a lot of discussion about Johnny Depp’s personal life. When we were in Cannes we experienced a real barrage of questions on this topic, but I can tell you that I had already picked up the trial before it came out. It didn’t feel right to leave him after this happened. I don’t do to people what I don’t want to be done to me and I don’t judge their behavior, it doesn’t matter if someone died or there was a murder. What Johnny Depp has experienced is entirely personal, but in this case it is mediated. Listening to both, they’re both credible,” he reflects. Almost as much as Jean’s life journey.

Highly prudish in its apparent defense of #MeToo and punctuated by some recent controversy after being accused of attacking and spitting on a journalist (a fact denied by the French woman) Maven points to the process of dissociation that is occurring. We do when you’re behind the camera Playing the role of a director as well as having the person opposite her as an actress exemplifies the determination she developed in portraying the king’s last lover.

“When you’re a director you forget about your body: It doesn’t matter whether you have good make-up or your facial expressions, physically you’re not present, you’re creating the energy of that set. are there to keep. When I started directing and acting in the same work, they always assigned me a low character profile. For example, in “My King”, I preferred to choose an actress for the role , not to do it myself, because I couldn’t go down to hell (as this character does) and direct at the same time. Those were too many sensations. Contradictory. In that sense, Gene was always in my mind. I always had the will, the desire, to interpret that. I was thinking about this film since 2006, we started working on it in 2017: I felt I had to be intellectually prepared to do it. One day I remember my daughter saying to me “Well, why don’t you get another actress?” But that was not the problem. I was convinced then and am convinced now that I am Jean and no one else can play him.“, he concluded reassuringly.