“I have not been well” health problem for Michelle Hunziker: Silvia Toffanin displaced

Michelle Hunziker was a guest of Silvia Toffanin and in the Verissimo TV living room he confessed for the first time that he had had the coronavirus.

Michelle Hunziker’s confession: “I had covid”

The Hunziker, on the sidelines of a film of the colleague Gerry Scotti who recalled his period of convalescence due to the coronavirus said: “I never said that, I also had covid. I was in silence and I lived it in great intimacy. I wasn’t even that well, even though I didn’t get to the hospital like him. Among other things, it was the same period and we talked every night and we charged each other, this united us even more ”.

