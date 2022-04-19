BARCELONA – The central defender of Barcelona, ​​Gerard Piqué, wanted to get out of the information published this Monday regarding his intervention, through the company Kosmos, in the contract of the Spanish Federation for taking the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia for which entered a large commission, reported 24 million euros, and the knowledge of his conversations with the president of the entity Luis Rubiales.

“The Federation has gone from earning 120,000 euros for the Super Cup to earning 40 million a year with the change of venue and format. That is a success in itself,” Piqué advanced, stating that his company earns “4 million a year, which it was already known and that it is a commission at market price” and emphasizing that this whole matter “has been known for two years.

The Barcelona center-back, who warned that “I have nothing to hide. Everything we have done is legal and we are going to debate, I want to show my face because I have nothing to hide”, organized a conference through his Twitch channel virtual press with a series of journalists chosen by his communication team in which he explained for about an hour and a half the details of that contract signed by the Spanish Football Federation with the Arab company Sela with its intermediation, “for which we charge that commission, at market price”.

“Kosmos has very good connections in the Middle East and the people of Arabia told us that they wanted to bring official soccer competitions to their country. We decided to speak with Mr. Rubiales to see if they would be interested in moving the Super Cup, from Spain, there. We proposed changing the format of the competition and the president liked the idea. And I think it has been a resounding success because people are super hooked, more so than when it was played in Tanger with Sevilla” explained Piqué, who made it clear that the news ” It’s not new. It’s been known for two years. All this has come to light, out of someone’s interest, through those audios stolen from the president of the Federation.”

The Barça center-back, who assured that “he is not sorry” for his participation in the business despite all the commotion, explained that in his day “a contract was signed by which we could look for the site, there was also talk of the United States, In Miami, Qatar was also discussed and in the end, after much discussion, it was decided to go to Saudi Arabia. The commission? In this world, 10 percent is relatively low, we thought it was a figure in line with what all agencies charge for a management of this type”.

“I am a defender of taking the sport to countries where the laws are very different from ours. We present this as an opportunity, but from then on it is a decision of the federation. We brought an opportunity to the federation and in As for human rights, in the end what we do is present the opportunity to the federation, which is the one that decides. What I may think I do not think is important, “he sentenced, without going into further considerations.

“The caches, the money to distribute, is an audio taken out of context. What I did is seek an agreement with the president, knowing where the numbers come from,” he revealed, making it clear that the economic distribution came from the federation itself, and leaving clear, above all, that he did not consider any conflict of interest “because one thing is sport and another is a business. There is no ethical doubt”.

“I always think that football belongs to the fans, but the fans are all over the world. Bringing the Super Cup to Arabia gives the fans there an opportunity. I understand that football belongs to the fans and that clubs like Barça or Madrid are global”. he solved it himself, without considering what they might think about taking Barça’s members out of Spain. “That would have to be asked of them because I have no idea what they might think.”

On the improvement of the tournament, Piqué had no doubts in his opinion. “The Federation used to take 120 thousand euros for the competition and now it takes 40 million euros that benefits all of Spanish football” and made it clear that personally this has not benefited him at all: “Beneficial impact for me? Let’s see , in 2020 the champion was Real Madrid, who entered the tournament without winning the League or the Cup. And in 2021 Athletic won and in 2022 Real Madrid again. Is that the benefit I get?”

“This whole issue already came out in 2019”, proclaimed the footballer again, who recalled that “it was already known that Kosmos was going to take a commission of 4 million per year for the agreement. Is it coming out now? Let’s see, this news is two long years ago.”

Piqué put the accent on the “audios taken out of context, illegal. And here nobody is going to investigate it or get anything. They are stolen audios from a private mobile and I can’t do anything, from conversations with friends, as anyone can have”, maintaining that its staging was to “explain to people the role that Kosmos had in this operation. It is one of many operations that have been carried out”.

“I, Kosmos, do not have any contract with the federation. We get paid from a company in Saudi Arabia. We contact the federation and we get the commission from Saudi Arabia, not from the federation. The contract is 40 million and we are paid by Sela our commission of 4 million” he repeated, clarifying that from the first day “Barça was aware of it. I remember having talked about it with the then president Bartomeu and with Òscar Grau”.

“In 2019 the news came out, the Kosmos commission and the federation’s collection were known. Everything was already known and that was approved in the federation’s assembly, nothing was hidden” he made it clear, revealing, again, that in the economic distribution between the clubs, despite what was heard in the audios, he had nothing to do with it. “I knew the percentage that the president wanted to give each club in the Super Cup because that was his decision.”

“A campaign against me? No, I don’t think so. I go out rebounded because they are going to look for the president of the federation, from whom, after all, they steal the audios,” Piqué defined, sentencing his “blind” trust in Rubiales. “We have no fear of what may come out because I put my hand in the fire for him and his honesty.”

There will be more? he was asked, admitting that something else could come out: “Of what is going to come out there is some audio that seems to come out of something from the King Emeritus, I don’t remember exactly, that maybe he could help us in the negotiation. Something from this, from Andorra. But I am zero worried. Let what has to come out and we are going to continue having fun, “he explained, making it clear, finally, that at no time did he consider stopping the publication.

“I have not complained to Confidencial that they remove it. If you have it, as a means of communication you have to remove it,” he assured, recalling that when Florentino’s audios appeared “I took it as a joke, they already know me. What I did was wonder why there was no such interest in publishing them and, beware, we had access to those audios, they pressured us to publish them, that not all of them were removed… and we refused to do so”.