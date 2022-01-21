I have only one Bitcoin, the community is not very inclusive

Raoul Pal, former Goldman Sachs hedge fund manager and crypto bull, recently tweeted that he only owns one Bitcoin (BTC).

Since the statement was posted during a heated discussion on Twitter with self-proclaimed “Bitcoin strategist” Greg Foss, it’s not entirely clear whether this is a veiled exaggeration. Pal is the founder and CEO of Real Vision and Global Macro, while Foss is the executive director of Validus Power Corp.

The revelation about his seemingly small stake has certainly sparked anguish among true Bitcoin followers, who have begun to look at Pal with different eyes since he began calling Ethereum “the biggest trade”, expecting Ether (ETH) and altcoin will eventually get the better of BTC.

“It is fascinating to observe how ETH has exceeded BTC by 250% since the beginning. It fell below its initial BTC price for only the first 5 months of its existence in 2015. That this puts an end to the idea that all other tokens tend to zero against BTC. “

Pal first bought BTC in November 2013. He sold for a 10x profit during the so-called “fork-wars” of 2017 (losing an even higher gain later that year) before increasing his holdings in 2017. 2019 and 2020. In May 2021, it confirmed to owning more ETH than BTC.

The debate was instigated by Foss, who has tweeted “Raoul is not a real hodler“followed by another profound tweet “Raoul sucks“, published shortly after. After some back and forth between Pal and the Bitcoin maximalist, Pal said he only owns one BTC due to people like Foss and the lack of inclusiveness of the Bitcoin community.

“The world is not a trade, sir … it is an ultimate goal”

“And that’s your problem. I don’t share your philosophy, so are you attacking me? Really? This is why I only have one Bitcoin, the community has lost sight of inclusivity and you, sir, are helping to reduce the network effects excluding people who do not share his vision. “

This has upset the Bitcoin community, many of whom have claimed emotion has clouded their logic. “His feelings are damaging his future“, comments user Emanuel Moinhos in response to a tweet from Bitcoin Meme Hub. “I knew when he started drinking Vitalik’s shit he was done for“, has added user Jalan Foster.

Marc van der Chijs, founder of Synaptic Ventures, has complained that the fact that Pal has only 1 BTC based on the attitude of the community and not on the potential return “it totally goes against what it preaches about RealVision“.

However, some have defended Pal, pointing out his impressive track record and reminding followers that he is actually a trader, not a hodler. CoachT, founder of Crypto My Way and cryptocurrency analyst, said of appreciate the “different points of view and critical thinking“ by Pal.

Foss vs Pal: Twitter clash

The discussion appears to have arisen following a statement by Pal on inflation and bonds as a trading vehicle. Foss has explained that he did not agree that Pal would promote his trading strategy to others who do not fully understand how it works.

Pal disagreed, explaining that his views on bonds are “a trade, not a philosophyNonetheless, in a later comment on the thread, Pal has affirmed not to own any obligations.

#inflation … # bonds as a trading vehicle … The world isn’t made for trading like you … Please don’t promote this ability when few understand #bondmath Depreciation of fiat with 100% certainty … Thank you for answering. #btc

Ok, let’s do the math. If I’m right and bonds can get 20% in 12 months (just use TLT) so faster than the balance sheet expansion, it’s a clear win for your purchasing power. If you hold the bonds to maturity, you lose. Problems?

Three hours after posting the tweet original attack on Pal, the discussion ended with Foss’s apology, stating that yes “repent of his actions“, to have “made a rookie mistake“and to have”major battles to fight“.

Just a few weeks ago, Pal stated that in his opinion there is a “reasonable chance“That crypto market capitalization will increase 100-fold by the end of this decade. Hoping he’s right about that is probably something we can all agree on.