“I have ovarian cancer, like my sister, who died two years ago” – Corriere.it

The American, who is now 67 years old and who has won 18 Slam titles in her career, had already had a sister with the same disease. But I got it in time

More than a month after its discovery, Chris Evert broke the silence. I would like to tell you that I have been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer. I am very confident of being able to overcome it and I am sure that chemotherapy will give good results. Fortunately, we found out in time. The American, who is now 67 years old and has a career won 18 Grand Slam titles, after giving the news on social media, he also talked about it on Espn, the broadcaster in which he holds the role of columnist. Chrissie found out she had cancer following a preventive hysterectomy – cancer was not detected elsewhere in her body and this week she started her first of six courses of chemotherapy. According to doctors, the probability that it will not recur is 90%.

It was mostly what worried her the precedent of the younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, who lost his life in February of two years, goes to 2020 for a similar disease, discovered by accident: the two sisters were running to the airport to catch a flight to Singapore, home of the 2017 WTA Finals, Chris realized that Jeanne he couldn’t keep up with her. He promised to be checked by a doctor, discovered that he had advanced ovarian cancer. When I go to chemo, she is my inspiration – says Evert – I think of her. And she let me heal. Doctor Joel Cardenas, of the department of gynecology and oncology at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Fort Lauderdale, Chrissie’s surgeon. 70-80% of ovarian cancer is diagnosed at stage 3 or 4. In three months or so, it would have been at stage 3 or 4. If nothing is done, it reaches the abdomen. After the hysterectomy in early December, Cardenas realized that it was necessary to intervene quickly, given the presence of malignant cells and a tumor that had originated in the left fallopian tube. Coming back to hearing those terms made me go back in time and to a horrible period, said Chris, who was operated on on December 13th. When the doctor told me that the surgery had gone well, I was very happy, as I have not been in for years. After quitting tennis, Chris Evert spent his money on others: he raised nearly $ 30 million to fight drug addiction in the South of Florida, he chairs the USTA foundation which is close to disadvantaged young people across the country. Also for this reason, the messages of closeness that the world of tennis and not only have addressed to her in these hours have been endless.