“I have plenty of motivation”: Toni Costa shows off her great physical transformation now that she has premiered romance

Toni Costa surprised her Instagram followers with a photograph showing her incredible physical transformation, that he has achieved through diet and exercise.

“Honestly, I feel at my best physically, I always wanted to get results, meet goals and set goals for myselfthis is not over, there is still, the road is being hard but at the same time so and so exciting and also fun, that what I have left over is motivation”, he wrote at the bottom of the postcard in which he is seen holding a dumbbell, showing his strong and defined arm, while his coach supervises him.

Immediately, dozens of Internet users reacted to the publication with motivational messages and compliments, as they recognize the effort that the spanish dancer has done to transform his physique.

Toni Costa is proud of his effort. Photo: Instagram @toni

“Go ahead, you can continue like this and you will reach your goal God bless you,” “What has happened to you Toni that you have become more handsome. They say that money and happiness cannot be hidden. “That, Toni, always positive and with a lot of faith!!!!” “I am very glad that you feel at your best in all aspects…. you deserve it. God bless you and your Princess Alaia”, “You are not only beautiful physically. You also have a beautiful heart and soul”, were some comments.

His girlfriend Evelyn Beltran On this occasion, he limited himself to putting a message and only “liked” the image.

And it is that in the last days, the couple has generated divided opinions with their romance, because while there are those who applaud their relationship, there are those who criticize them, assuring that before being together they were unfaithful to their partners.

Faced with this constant “media harassment” that they suffer, Adamari López’s ex spoke in networks with a photograph in which he suggests that the world would be a better place if we lived in peace and love.

Toni Costa sends a powerful message on networks. Photo: Instagram @toni

Meanwhile, his girlfriend shared two publications with which he hints that the criticism does not affect him because he has managed to control his reaction to so many negative messages.