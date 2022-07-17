“I have qualities similar to Messi”

Arsenal new signing Fabio Vieira claims to share the qualities of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. He is indeed looking to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo after his return to the Premier League. The Gunners, who did not hesitate to pay more than 30 million euros in June, made the 22-year-old their star recruit.

Fabio Vieira arrived at Arsenal after a season in which he scored six goals and made 11 assists at Porto. And the Lusitano already thinks he can show an array of footballing skills, somewhat similar to Messi’s. At least that’s what he told The Athletic.

“I like Ronaldo and Messi. I like Messi because of his style of play. It’s like mine – left-handed, Leo has some of the same qualities. And Ronaldo, not because he’s Portuguese, but because of his hard work and mentality. It’s incredible. And he scores a lot of goals. They are incredible players. It is the best championship in the world. England has always been very attractive to me. Great Portuguese players have played here: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Joao Cancelo. I want to follow them. I always dreamed of playing for Porto when I was young. But my real dream was to play in the Premier League.” He told The Athletic.

