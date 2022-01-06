“I have rarely seen my team do a second half like this”

In the first release of 2022 the Lazio collects a tie against Empoli. At the Olimpico the result is a daring 3-3 with Milinkovic equalizing it in the second half recovery. Maurizio Sarri commented the match on Lazio Style Channel: “It is a result that does not satisfy us because the team played a great match, of quality and attacking production. We made a lot of shots on goal and created chances. If you are 2-0 down in the tenth minute there is some problem. I am happy with the team from a character point of view. There was a vehement reaction and reacted well. We lowered our heads and continued to play. We played a very high level second half, creating clear scoring. We have to ask ourselves why we conceded two goals in ten minutes and why we conceded goals in the second half when they entered the box once. These performances cannot end in a draw. “

Patric’s goal? “From the bench, watching the Var video, I had the feeling that he had taken it with his side. But you have to trust the Var and that’s it.”

Zaccagni’s penalty? “It seems sunny to me and it seems strange to me that you do not go to see. We have had a sea of ​​unfavorable episodes including the wrong penalty. In some respects we can be satisfied, for others less. You cannot not win games if you play like this. We need to do something more in terms of attention and application. On the penalty of the first goal all three midfielders were on the right. We are almost naive in certain situations. We need to have more balance but at the level of quality we went well. today I rarely saw my teams do it. “

Zaccagni? “Mattia is physically healthy and confident. He is a complete player who also recovers in the defensive phase. He is very important for us. We are lucky enough to have Pedro and Felipe who are back on considerable levels today. He is one of our most important departments. competitive “.

Goals conceded? “The first goal is a carelessness. The third one we had closed the opponent to the flag and he entered as if we were butter. I understand that Luiz Felipe was cautioned and he was a little afraid. These situations are repeated. In one against one defensive we are the worst team in the league, and I’m not just talking about the defenders. We need to improve this aspect. “

Luis Alberto put the ball out to invite the referee to go to the Var … “There is a statistic that says that after the interruption there is a higher percentage of goals. The interruption certainly leads to a decrease in attention. I understand also Luis Alberto could have had that kind of reaction at that moment.”

Three-quarter full glass? “He is starting to be full in terms of the quality of the game. In the last three games we have scored nine goals and created a lot. We are playing with quality. We have maneuvered from behind. He is not half full for the aspects I mentioned earlier.” .

COVID – “The management puts us at a disadvantage, we are in an extreme situation. If Covid is dangerous we must stop, if it is considered as a flu, those who do not have a fever play. It seems to me that we are halfway there, the decisions are different from one. region to the other and therefore I do not even know what to say. I think Marotta is right that a table must be made between the Minister of Sport and the highest football bodies to arrive at a common definition. If this is an extremely dangerous thing we must not stop ourselves but the country”.