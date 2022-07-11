“I have reconciled myself with those complexes of my body”

“Technically, they’re covered, right?” This is how Florence Pugh titled a series of photographs that she uploaded to her Instagram, where she has more than seven and a half million followers, in which she boasted of the Valentino dress that she had worn in the firm’s parade on the steps of the Piazza Spagna in Rome. A spectacular model made of pink and semi-transparent tulle that revealed her breasts and hence the comment, which played with the idea that the social network always censors female nipples.

However, the 26-year-old’s Oscar-nominated actress (and already a favorite for next year’s awards season with Do not worry dearby Olivia Wilde) was soon filled with trolls Y haters who had pissed off the post Y they set out to insult and criticize the free decision of the interpreter.

And she, tired of reading all those comments, uploaded another publication with more photographs with the already famous dress that she wore in the Italian capital and the last of this new album being one in which she covers her nipples, just what some would have wanted , further demonstrating that there is no difference between the previous ones and that one. For this he has used the hashtags #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple





Even so, the most applauded has been the forceful text that the protagonist of little women, midsummer either Lady Macbeth has written and in which he makes it clear from the beginning that he was going to be talked about: “One thing, when I put on this incredible Valentino dress I knew there was no way there wouldn’t be comments on it. Whether they were negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.”

The one who is considered one of the best actresses of her generation assures that she was “excited” to put it on and that he had “not an ounce of nervousness”. “Not before, not during, not now,” he explained, entering just then into the crux of the matter: impunity.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is how easy it is for men to rip a woman’s body upside down, publicly, proud of it, for anyone to see. How do they do it even when they have their titles, jobs and emails on their bio?” Pugh has loaded.

The co-star of black widow She claims to know that “it is not the first time and it will most certainly not be the last” in which “a woman will hear what is wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers”, although for her the worrying thing is “how vulgar they can be some men. “Fortunately, I have reconciled myself with those complexes of my body that make me me. I’m happy about the ‘flaws’ I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.” write.

The actress complains that a good number of comments only wanted to tell her “very aggressively” that they were “disappointed” by her “small tits” or that she should “be ashamed” for having “that flat chest”. “I have lived in my body for a long time. I am fully aware of the size of my breasts and I am not afraid of it.” add.

All this wondering, because it is unsettling, almost like Rigoberta Bandini’s song: “Why do boobs scare you so much? Little? Large? The left? The right? Just one? Maybe none? What. Is it. So. Scary? Something that makes him wonder why they’re so happy to “get pissed off” about the size of his chest.

“I am so grateful to have grown up in a home with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in every fold of our bodies.”he continues, as well as that his Hollywood “mission in the industry” “has always been to say ‘fuck it and fuck it’ every time someone expects to transform their body is transformed “after an opinion about what is sexy or sexually attractive ” .

“If publicly abusing women, out loud, in 2022, is that easy for you, then the answer is that you are the one who is clueless about life. Mature. Respect people. Respect the bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. And life will be much easier for you, I promise,” he concludes, before ending with “And all for two precious nipples…”.