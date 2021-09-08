“I have some tricks up my sleeve”: Revenews

Cardi B talks about her role in ‘Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga’, on what it’s like to work with Vin Diesel.

It will arrive in theaters on Wednesday 18 August Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga. And, in the cast, there is also Cardi B who will play the role of the new character of the franchise Leysa, a woman tied to Dom’s past. It is the Grammy Award-winning rapper who takes us behind the scenes of her role in Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga in a clip.

“Vin Diesel contacted me about a role and I said It’s the legendary Fast & Furious, take me there, put me on a plane. – Cardi B immediately says – I like the fact that it is as if I represent a powerful and strong woman. The whole team is mine. Yeah, I’m that kind of bitch. ‘

“I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & Furious, or Tego Calderón and then Dom Omar, I thought it gives hope to those who come from the street. – says Cardi B – Being close to Vin Diesel is beautiful instead. He is kind, cool and makes me feel comfortable. With him I’m just high, he’s a tough guy“.

In the new chapter, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son. But they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past, if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a world-wide conspiracy led by the most skilled killer and high-performance driver they have ever met: Dom’s renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena).