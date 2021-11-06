“I have suffered from panic attacks for 30 years”

Paola Perego tells Storie Italiane about her path of mental health care and suffering in living more than thirty years with panic attacks.

The presenter Paola Perego was recently interviewed in Italian stories, program broadcast on Rai 1 starring Eleonora Daniele. Paola, during the program, testified to her dramatic experience with the panic attacks she has suffered from since she was 16.

Perego, who has always been known for her work on national networks and who seems serene in front of the cameras on every occasion, told of her tremendous experience of coexistence with an invisible monster such as panic (and the attacks associated with it).

The first panic attack at 16

Paola’s intent is to help those suffering from the same disorder in some way since she has finally managed to overcome the problem after many years of therapy and work on herself. In fact, he wrote a book to tell the experience as a patient: “Taking care of yourself is tiring, because doing the analysis is not a very simple thing, you have to dig inside yourself”, these are the words of the host of Storie Italiane.

Paola Perego then told how it all began as a teenager, at sixteen, to be precise: “I was in the car with my boyfriend. Suddenly I was breathing and no more air came in “continues Perego” For three years I have not driven the car and I have not taken the plane, I could not take a shower alone, until the medicine did started studying and learning about the first panic attacks. With the right therapy, I got out of this nightmare“.

The help of the right psychologist and the most suitable therapy

Paola talks about the progress in the medical field, speaking of her first treatments based on anxiolytics which, however, had not given her the desired effect. Therapy was certainly the turning point, precisely for this reason the neurologist who treated her as a patient also spoke to Storie Italiane for some time, Rosario Sorrentino. Dr. Sorrentino ha told from a medical point of view the clinical situation of the presenter: “When it comes to panic attacks, we must remember that it is a false alarm, which leads to a loss of emotional, physical and mental balance. It is a problem that is treated with drugs and there is no need to be ashamed. These drugs act on the serotonin and turn the switch back to on, not always leaving it off ”.



© Getty Images Paola Perego during the conduct of “Citofonare Rai 2”

Psychological disorders must be considered on a par with physical illnesses

The 55-year-old also shared a dramatic episode in which, to feel a “real pain”, he tried to break his arm by banging it against the wall. “It was a way to take my mind off the fear of another panic attack “said Paola.

“You are vulnerable, you can be attacked at any moment by the invisible monster. You are distressed, you live badly every second, you are always ready for the worst “, these are some of the sensations that Perego was forced to experience every day and with her other 10 million Italians. Even if for many it happens only once or they remain isolated cases, in 1 case out of 2 the problem becomes disease, as reported by the research data of the Association free from panic and anxiety (Alpa). In most cases, panic attacks occur at a young age, starting from the age of 15.

It is therefore essential not to be ashamed of what you live and above all It is important that, from a social point of view, panic attacks, like any other psychological disorder, are considered as a real problem just like a physical illness.