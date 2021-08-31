“I have suffered from violent panic attacks”

Reese Witherspoon who tonight is back on TV with All The Blame for Love revealed that she suffered from violent panic attacks that were only tamed through the use of hypnosis. Apparently, this complex situation would have depended on the anxiety caused by the film Wild

In fact, the actress seems not to have been able to withstand the pressure of having to play a character as complex as Cheryl Strayed, the author who made the very tiring trekking route of Pacific Crest Trail, which changed his life forever.

Speaking with Tracee Ellis Ross for the magazine Interview, Reese Witherspoon explained: “I was so scared of doing it. Only the hypnosis helped me, I was so scared. I had panic attacks for three weeks before we started shooting.”

The star de The revenge of the blondes she was extremely worried not only by the nude scenes and those involving drug abuse but, above all, by the fact of having to be alone for a very long time.

“I had never been alone in the scenes for days and days”, he added. “There were probably 25 days of shooting where I didn’t have any other actors in front of me. It was just me, a camera and a backpack. I was like, ‘It’s going to be so boring all the time.’

However, the actress eventually realized that the impact the film would have on his life would have been more important than anything else, because it says: “He spoke to me so deeply about how we women have to save ourselves. There is no mother or father who comes to save us. There is no spouse “, has continued. “I thought it was incredible that at the end of the film, she found herself with no family, no money, no job, no partner, but still happy.”