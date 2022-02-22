“I have the capacity for the challenge”

2022-02-21

His success as an international coach in youth categories make the Mexican consider Raul Gutierrez that he has the ability to manage the biggest club in the Concacaf area. “Potro” Gutiérrez explains his departure from Real España and the demand that a Mexican DT had The “Colt” was fired from Real Spain after a resounding start the current one Closure from Honduras: he conceded four losses in a row, in addition to the other two he had in the finals against Olympia in December. The Aztec is unemployed and has been very active on his Twitter account where he applied to lead America, which has had a tournament start to forget and could cut its current coach in the coming days.

Mexican media report that, if the Eagles do not win in the next game against CougarsArgentine coach Santiago Solari will be dismissed. The cream-blue president’s plan, Emilio Azcarraga, would be to hire also Argentine Nicolás Larcamón, who has Puebla, the team with the lowest budget squad in Liga MX, as leader; however, the signing would take place until the next tournament.

This leaves the door open for other options, and on social networks, Americanist fans mention that the arrival of Gutiérrez would be a good idea as a “fire extinguisher” in El Nido. Aztec Sports He consulted the “Potro” about his interest in directing America, to which he replied that he knows the environment and has the capacity to accept the technical position. “You are always prepared for the project that comes your way. Being a guy who played for many years in America, who knows how that club is managed from the inside out, has his experience as a coach and obviously you consider yourself capable of a challenge of that size. On the other hand, who doesn’t want to lead the America?” said the Mexican, who added: “Who knows the DNA of the team and who knows how the dressing rooms and the entire Americanist environment move, we have been a coach for more than 15 years, with very good passages, more positive than negative. It is the most important club in Mexico”, he continued.