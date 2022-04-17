“I have the pancreas of an elderly man”, Antonino Spinalbese destroyed: he confesses the rare disease

In the past few hours, Antonino Spinalbese in an interview with Storie Italiane, spoke about his rare disease. Belen Rodriguez’s ex-partner has serious health problems: let’s find out what he revealed.

For the first time Antonino Spinalbese talked about his rare disease on the small screen. He had already announced on social media that he had health problems, a difficult health problem on television, but in the past few hours, in the very popular Italian Stories broadcast, he revealed its nature: the tragic confession shocked everyone.

Antonino Spinalbese, the serious illness

Several weeks have passed since the confession on Instagram of Antonino Spinalbese, father of the second child of Belen Rodriguez. The famous hairstylist had already revealed that he suffered from a “severe autoimmune disease”. She had discovered it shortly after the birth of her first daughter, Luna Marì:

“After a day spent holding my Luna Marì in my arms, I start to feel pain in the upper part of the intestine. Days go by, but the pain doesn’t go away. So I go to the hospital. “

After several tests, the diagnosis arrives and he discovers that he has a serious autoimmune disease, a problem he will have to live with for the rest of his life. Released from the hospital, he loses 13 kilos.

But thanks to his personal trainer and friend Andrew he managed to regain his physical shape. In the past few hours, a guest at Italian Stories talked about his illness on television for the first time: let’s find out more.



The tragic tale

The news on the autoimmune disease of the pancreas it destroyed him psychologically and physically. In transmission Rai conducted by Eleonora DanieleAntonino told how he is coping with the disease:

“I found out I have a pancreas problem. Let’s say I have an old man’s pancreas. “

At the beginning it was very difficult for him, he could only feed with the drips, it was the only way to take in food without passing it through the pancreas. Now with the correct diet he leads a “normal” life.

Antonino then spoke of his daughter Luna Marìborn of love with Belen Rodriguez. He revealed that the idea of ​​being a father frightened him, especially with his health problems. But about the end of the story with the Argentine showgirl, he didn’t make any statements.