Lionel Messi talked about his superb last night at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinian striker has potentially played one of the best meetings since arriving in Paris. He is the author of a first period of high flight, punctuated by a goal from a direct free kick after a foul from the Nice defender, Dante (27th). He also scored his first direct free kick with PSG and his 60th in his career.

So inevitably, the Parisian coach Christophe Galtier can only be an admirer of his player. “I have an incredible pleasure to see him every morning in training. I have the real pleasure of working with him… This year, he is regaining his taste for scoring, he is decisive. Does he can be the best player in the world again Yes if he is in amazing shape When he is happy he performs and when he performs he can get back to the standards that were boobs throughout his career .”, delivered the former Nice coach, questioned by journalists after the meeting. A laudatory speech in favor of La Pulga which has 11 goals and 8 assists in 14 games played, club and selection combined.