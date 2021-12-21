“I have three absences, Audero is out! On Quagliarella and the conditions of Gabbiadini… ”- SOS Fanta

The coach of Sampdoria Roberto D’Aversa spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Roma announcing the absence of Emil Audero and more. His words collected from SampNews24.

🔴 Naples, doubtful buffer for Insigne

AUDERO – “He will come with us but to make up the numbers. He asked to be with the team and that’s a good sign. Sorry for him. Too bad for his absence but there will be an opportunity for Falcone to prove his worth “.

VERRE – “He is part of the squad but will not be available”.

CAGES – “Manolo has trained and we will evaluate everything until tomorrow. We will wait for the last moment to make choices. It was important for the balance of the team. It is that player who connects with the offensive department and the rest of the team. He is very often involved in man marking and yet he also manages to materialize. He is a very important player for the balance he gives to the team ”.

TORREGROSSA – “He is part of the squad but like Audero and Verre he will be to make up the numbers”.

THORSBY – “I didn’t say anything to Thorsby after the missed goals because he knows very well what he has to do.”

QUAGLIARELLA – “From the beginning of the championship he played all the matches because I didn’t have the other strikers. There I could not safeguard it. He had a physiological decline but is now fine. For the attackers I don’t evaluate whether they score or not the importance of that role is to show maximum participation in both phases. They live to score goals and the character aspect is different: if you score, you work with more enthusiasm ”.

VENICE – “Goal conceded in the end? We must look ahead. The regret is there, but we have to think about the fact that we have to take back what we left at the 87th in Rome. We have to go get the Christmas present in Rome. Regardless of the opponent’s worth, we must start with a positive thought, you cannot start thinking that you are beaten. We have to think about going to make the performance. Our intent is to make the result “.

ROME – “I’m worried about the right thinking about Roma, it must be reasoned regardless of the last result. It is clear that Roma are a strong team. As I have already said there must be the will to make the result positive. We cannot afford to make mistakes. We have to play 120% to do well ”.

MARKET – “As I have already said, we only have to think about tomorrow’s match. There are other people who think about the market. I can say something about the characteristics but the market is the sporting director’s thing. Tomorrow I have to think about Veretout, Mourinho, Cristante ”.

