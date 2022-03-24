“I have to be checked every 6 months”

Valentina Ferragni urges her followers to do prevention by recounting his personal experience. Chiara Ferragni’s younger sister has discovered that she has some breast fibroids due to which she undergoes periodic checks.

“I have to have myself checked every six months”

“Breast ultrasound today. Six month ago I found that I have many fibroids in my breasts (I discovered this because I felt a small ball on the edge of the breast) and now I have to have myself checked every 6 months to see that these benign fibroids do not enlarge and at the same time do not mutate and turn into something more serious that unfortunately many women know – she explains in an Instagram Story – Even if luckily I am not related to breast tumors or ovaries, it is essential to get checked as soon as something seems strange or we hear strange things “.

“Get checked even if you are young”

Facial surgery and diagnosis: “Malignant tumor”

Last November, Valentina Ferragni announced on Instagram that she underwent a face surgery to remove what at first looked like “a pimple under the skin” whose shape has changed for the worse within a year. In reality it was “a basal cell carcinoma, a malignant tumor localized in a specific area, not the most dangerous for health, but for the skin”.

“This carcinoma has changed ‘face’ many times”

“The doctors told me it was the first time who have seen this carcinoma on a person of my age, 28 years – he explained – usually comes to people around 50/60 years of age, so it is rare and very difficult to diagnose. In this year the carcinoma has changed ‘face’ many times, for a few months it seemed to disappear, then slowly came back, but it started bleeding around September 2021, then it pretended to be healed in October “.

“It’s rare on people my age, luckily I got it in time”

“This fucking carcinoma is like that,” he concluded – remains silent for months, then bleeds for 2 days, then returns to normal but continues to grow under the skin day by day (the last photo was taken the night before the operation and seemed almost healed!). As I have already told you, it is FUNDAMENTAL to go to the doctor if something is wrong, if something is wrong, if you are feeling strange. I am 28 years old and this cancer is rare in people my age, luckily I caught it in time “.