“I have to improve a lot in this respect!”

Alexis Saelemaekers, interviewed on the microphones of Dazn, gave a long interview in which he talked about his football life, off and inside the field.

Here are his words:

ON FOOTBALL – “For me it’s a game, people come to the stadium also to see you play like a tunnel. It is important to have fun when playing, as well as obviously doing what the coach asks of me“.

WHAT NEEDS TO IMPROVE – “I know I have to score more goals, I’m working hard for this. I know it’s also important for the team, that’s what a striker has to do“.

THE HUG WITH RONALDO – “A dream that I did not realize directly. When I got home they asked me about that hug and it was very nice and I was delighted. Ronaldo is a great person. A quality that I would steal from him? The ability to score in all matches“.

ON THE SHIRT NUMBER – “56 is my first number from when I was at Anderlecht. From there to now it has brought me luck. I’m a bit superstitious and when I see that something works, I do it again. When I enter the field I do two jumps to the right and then a jump in the air with both feet“.

ABOUT MALDINI AND LEAO – “I think it will be a little late for Ibra to win the Golden Ball in 5 years (laughs, ed). I would say Maldini or Leao. Because they are phenomena. I really like to see them play, they have so many qualities and they are not yet in the best moment of their career but they will soon become phenomena“.

ITS QUALITIES – “I can’t say I’m stronger than someone else but I don’t like talking about oneself. I prefer to do my job, I know what to do and how to work but I don’t like talking about myself“.

THE SINGLE WITH LEAO – “No I don’t think about a single with him (laughs, ed). I don’t know if he or I sing better. I like to dance, a lot to afro music. I think I’m better than him at singing but I let him do it so he takes some confidence“.

THE MOST STRONG IN ITS ROLE – “Salah. Every ball he touches looks like his best friend. He doesn’t make a mistake, he does everything very easily and scores a lot of goals and assists. I am working on this too to improve“.