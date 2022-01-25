“I have to operate”. Aldo Montano, the “progressive necrosis” disease, comes the announcement

Guest at Verissimo da Silvia Toffanin, Aldo Montando talked about himself, his state of health and his new life that will begin after a major surgery.

Aldo Montano and his wife, the athletics champion Olga Planchina were guests at very true where they talked a lot about their life and the new projects of the ex gieffino fencer. The two met for the first time at ai Moscow World Cup in 2015 and after a somewhat creaky approach on social media, they never left each other.

The Olympic champion at the 2004 Athens Games also spoke about his own Health problems who are in a sense deciding his future in sport.

Aldo Montano’s health problems

The former gieffino as he has already made known on other occasions he has been suffering from hip necrosis for two years and is about to perform an operation, which although simple, is rather invasive. Then, as he himself made it known in the television living room of Silvia Toffanin, it must also settle down the left shoulder, to be at his best in the second half of his life.

Second part of life that Aldo Montano described with enthusiasm. After the Big Brother Vip adventure, the former fencer is ready to “Do the coupon” as he said with irony in front of the cameras.

The new projects

A career as a champion as a fencer ends with a lot of satisfactions. In July 2021 Aldo Montano retired to look to a future with new dreams to come true. TO very true he confessed that he wanted to dedicate to children. Father of little Olimpia, Montano is ready to train young athletes, to teach them a healthy lifestyle:

“I would like to work with children, lead them into a healthy and positive lifestyle, made of values. I would like to take them as children and train them, I would like to fulfill this dream, the second of my life. “ He did know on the Channel 5 program.

The experience at Big Brother Vip could only be understood as a break from the world of sport, as the athlete intends to return, albeit in a new guise, but which will certainly give new and great emotions.